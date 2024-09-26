Obituaries | Sept. 26, 2024

RICHARD D. MOODY

Richard D. Moody was born May 1, 1966, and passed away Sept. 22, 2024, at the age of 58.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Moody.

He is survived by his father, Lowell Moody; sister, Debra (James) Thornton; brother, Kenny Moody; nephews, Levi, Anthony, Jona and Timmy; and nieces, Bridgett and Jessie.

A graveside service was held Sept. 25 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JOAN EVANS HINKLE

Joan Evans Hinkle passed away on Sept. 21, 2024, at age 90. Joan was born on July 5, 1934, to Dwight and Clara Evans and lived most of her childhood in Melrose Park, Illinois. She attended Proviso Township High School, where she played in the band and was the drum major. She went on to attend Elmhurst College with her identical twin sister Janet as her roommate.

Joan married her high school sweetheart, James Elmer Hinkle, who received his commission as an Air Force pilot two months later. Joan traveled in support of Jim’s career and together they raised four children: Michelle (Chuck) Hammock, Cheryll (Randy) Ross, Sandra (William) Taylor and James (Kristie) Hinkle. Joan remained the anchor as the family was stationed all over the United States. She was a scout leader, PTA volunteer and homemaker whose crafts and baking won ribbons at several Alabama State Fairs. Joan loved hosting family gatherings and volunteering.

The family settled in Montgomery in 1973 when Jim retired. They saw each of their children become an Auburn graduate, making them a house of War Eagles. Joan loved watching any kind of sports on television. She also enjoyed the daily crossword puzzle, trivia, brain teasers and Sodoku. Joan would do anything for you as long as it wasn’t during Jeopardy.

After retirement, Jim began a second career as an Industrial Arts teacher at Georgia Washington Junior High School. Joan soon followed, starting first as a long-term substitute and then full-time as the in-school suspension supervisor. She was a regular at school football games, where Jim announced the plays and Joan kept the scoreboard.

After their second retirement, Jim and Joan traveled around the world and took multiple trips to Disney World. They were both involved in Sunday school and church activities at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, and Joan volunteered with the American Red Cross during hurricane evacuations.

Joan and Jim shared 64 years of marriage before Jim died on Jan. 13, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Janet Wendel. In addition to their four children, Joan leaves behind six grandchildren: Sarah Taylor (Charlie) Vaughan, Erin Hammock (Liam) Kelly, Rachel Taylor, Charles James (Kim Belanger-Giguere) Hammock, James Eric Hinkle and Joshua Hinkle; and great-grandchildren Leah, Robert and Robin Jeanette Vaughan. Joan also leaves behind the continued love and support of Jim’s brothers, sisters and their families.

Joan was buried during a private ceremony at the Alabama National Cemetery, with Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.

EDDIE W. RUDD

Eddie W Rudd was born Aug. 14, 1933, and passed away Sept. 19, 2024, at the age of 91.

A funeral service was held Sept. 22 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with Thad Endicott officiating.

LILLIAN L. WILT

Lillian L Wilt was born Jan. 27, 1931, and passed away on Sept. 17, 2024, at the age of 93.

A graveside service was held Sept. 20 at Auburn Memorial Park, with Lamar Hood officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

ROBERT “BOB” DEVALL

Robert “Bob” Devall was born Feb. 5, 1953, in England and passed away Sept. 16, 2024, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home at the age of 71.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Devall; mother, Barbara Devall; father, Charles Devall; brothers, Mark and Wayne Devall; sisters, Shirley Devall and Laurie Devall; and niece, Heather Watkins.

He is survived by his brother, Ken (Brenda) Devall; sister, Terry (Joe) Watkins; step-children, Sharon Blair, Morris (Deborah) Haywood, Marcia (Mickey) McClelland and Darrell (Jeanette) Haywood; 12 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

As an Army brat, Robert’s childhood was a well-travelled one, born in England and growing up at Army bases in California, Missouri, France and Germany. Columbus, Georgia, was always “home” between assignments, and Robert spent the rest of his life in the Columbus area.

Robert loved his family and his motorcycles. He can now ride the streets of Heaven on his Harley.

GRADY “KIM” BIRCHFIELD

Grady Kim “Bebo” Birchfield, age 70, passed away Sept. 18, 2024, at Bethany House in Auburn.

Kim was born Dec. 25,1953, in Wichita, Kansas. He was a 1972 Opelika High School graduate. He was retired from Adams Beverage and most recently Auburn City Schools as a bus driver. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He had many dear friends, and he cherished their friendships. Kim loved life and always loved having a good time.

Kim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Carleen Birchfield.

He is survived by his wife, Marla Birchfield; bonus son Dustin (Kristen) Carlisle; granddaughter, Kaitlin Carlisle; brothers, Larry and Ricky Birchfield; and special niece and nephew Keri (Shane) McDonald and Mitchell (Bethany) Birchfield.

Services were held Sept. 20 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with Rev. Johnny Coker officiating.

JOHN R. STRONG

John R. Strong, 68, passed away at the Bethany House on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

As an educator, a member of the National Guard, a radiology technician and a carpenter, John had the heart of a servant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Claire Strong, and a brother, Michael Strong.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Ford Strong; sons, Jordan Russell Strong and Johnathan Chase Strong; nieces, Laura Elizabeth Strong, Ashlei Babauta and Aleisha Baker; sister-in-law, Susan Gorham; great nieces, Kelsea Orrick and Claire Babauta; and great nephews, Connor Babauta, Jaxon and Jaidon Orrick.

A funeral service was held Sept. 19 at Providence Baptist Church (East Campus) with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment followed at Salem-Macon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JULIE STEVENSON KEIRN

Julie Stevenson Keirn, 75, met her Savior face-to-face on Sept. 23, 2024, after a long battle with vascular dementia.

Born on March 10, 1949, to Billy and Rachel Stevenson, Julie grew up in Daleville, Alabama, along with a sister and two brothers. She was always known as a kind and loving soul and was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Her childhood friends called her “an encourager” to all of her classmates and friends, a role she carried out her whole life. She served as head cheerleader for Daleville High School and was crowned Miss Daleville in 1967.

Julie’s father, Billy, was a helicopter mechanic and living so close to Fort Rucker Army aviation base (now Fort Novosel), helicopters were always a part of her life. So, after high school graduation, she attended Wallace Community College and followed in her Daddy’s footsteps becoming a records analyst, tracking helicopter paths and working side-by-side with their pilots.

Julie married Mark Keirn on Dec. 26, 1980, and the couple moved to Ozark, Alabama. They had one daughter, Shannon, who was the pride of their lives. Shannon was very involved in school and community organizations, activities, and teams and Julie never missed a game, a competition or a performance. She once scaled a fence so fast when Shannon fell face-first from a cheerleader pyramid, that she was the first one to reach her daughter.

In Ozark, Julie was an active member of various social clubs and loved to host get-togethers with friends. She taught Sunday School for high school girls at Ozark Baptist Church and poured into the lives of “her girls,” always being there for them. They could often be found at Julie and Mark’s house confiding in her or seeking advice. She was also an avid runner and created Julie’s Jocks who met her in her driveway every afternoon to run three miles. The group even had Julie’s Jocks T-shirts, so they were visible all around town.

But it was when Shannon married and had children that Julie found her real purpose in life: being “JuJu” to her three grandchildren Raley, Paxton and Landon — and their friends. Following the death of her beloved husband in 2010, Julie moved to Opelika and became the community chauffeur, ballgame cheerleader and dress-up queen. She was the fun grandmother whose favorite thing to do was to take the grandchildren and their friends to do whatever they wanted to do. She was always available to them and never turned down the opportunity to have a good time.

Julie had many talents, but two “crowd” favorites were her ability to speak pig Latin like it was her first language, and being able to touch her tongue to her nose, a “trick” she was asked to perform regularly.

Julie’s warm, sweet, contagious smile could light up a room. She was generous, joyful, selfless and a loving servant with a fun-loving spirit. She leaves a legacy of a strong faith and a constant and unconditional love.

On Monday, Julie was reunited with the love of her life, with her first grandchild, Raley, who she was not aware had gone before her, and with her parents. What incredible and joyous reunions those were.

She is survived by her daughter,Shannon DeLamar and her husband, Jamie, of Opelika; grandson Paxton (Jane) DeLamar and granddaughter Landon, of Opelika; sister Debra (Don) Knippers of Ozark; brothers Michael (Jackie) Stevenson of Eufaula, Alabama, and Paul (Jennifer) Stevenson of Morgantown, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at Holman Funeral Home, located at 995 S Union Ave. in Ozark.

A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with burial following in Woodlawn Memory Gardens.

For memorial contributions the family suggests the Alzheimer’s Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.act.alz.org.

Holman Funeral Home is handling arrangements.