Inside the Statehouse | Sept. 26, 2024

Dr. Marnix Heersink — Physician/Philanthropist

OPINION —

The Wiregrass region of our state has been known as an agricultural area for over a century. However, in recent decades Dothan — the center and heart of the Wiregrass — has become a medical mecca for southeast Alabama, as well as the panhandle of Florida and a large area of southwest Georgia. Dothan is now a medical center city.

The healthcare industry is Houston County’s largest employer and most significant economic fac-tor. The economic impact of medical care far eclipses agriculture dollars in the Peanut Capital of the World. Indeed, Dothan is second only to Birmingham in medical care in our state.

One of the primary reasons for Dothan’s preeminence in healthcare has been Dr. Marnix Heersink, the founder of Eye Center South. Heersink is generally considered one of, if not the most prominent physicians in Alabama. His expertise as an ophthalmologist has been primarily cataract surgery. He has more than likely completed more successful cataract surgeries than any physician in Alabama history.

Heersink began his ophthalmology practice in downtown Dothan in 1980 with ophthalmology partner Dr. John Fortin. They quickly outgrew their initial location and relocated to the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Fortner Street, where Eye Center South stands today.

Eye Center South is like a medical center hospital facility. It is one of the most impressive and encompassing medical facilities in Alabama. Eye Center South’s Surgery Center is the cornerstone of his medical tower, which towers over Dothan’s Circle. It also accommodates an optometric division.

In 1984, Eye Center South began with two operating rooms and has flourished into a state-of-the-art facility, boasting 12 fully equipped operating rooms. The distinguished Dutch-inspired architecture of the health center pays homage to Heersink’s Dutch heritage, earning it the affectionate moniker “The Castle” among locals and visitors traveling along Ross Clark Circle.

Heersink was born in The Netherlands and raised in Canada. He received the B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario. While completing his residency in ophthalmology, he also completed a fellowship in cataract surgery and intraocular lens implantation, which was unique in that era.

Heersink and his beloved wife, Mary Parks Heersink, have been married for 45 years. Mary’s father was a renowned ophthalmologist. Heersink and his wife have six adult children, all of whom are in the medical field — five as physicians and one as a dentist. Two of Heersink’s sons, Sebastian and Marius, are practicing ophthalmologists with their father. The Heersinks also enjoy spending time with their 10 grandchildren. They have been committed to their children, their profession, their community and their state.

A few years ago, they made one of the most magnanimous and transformative gifts in state history. They donated $100 million to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Medical School. Last year, the University of Alabama Board of Trustees named the world famous UAB Medical School and Center — our state’s “crown jewel” — as the Marnix Heersink School of Medicine.

The good doctor is a tall, towering, lean, distinguished gentleman who still operates every day at 77. To visit with him, you would never know that he has used his brilliance in medicine and business to become one of the wealthiest and most successful entrepreneurs in our state. His quiet, humble and sincere persona exudes and exemplifies his caring and humility. After visiting with him, you feel that you are in the presence of a truly great man who is sincerely interested and cares for you. There are thousands of patients who have felt that caring and healing demeanor over the past 45 years.

Heersink will go down in Alabama history as not only one of our great healers, but through his entrepreneurial skills, he is also one of the most profound philanthropists in our state. The Wire-grass and the state of Alabama will long remember the name of Marnix Heersink for generations.

Steve Flowers’ weekly column appears in more than 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. steve@steveflowers.us.