On the Mark | Aug. 29, 2024

OHS Football season now underway

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

The Bryan Moore era at OHS started with a bang, with Opelika opening the season with a 28-14 win over Benjamin Russell last Friday in Alex City.

Opelika’s Jamari Miller returned the opening kickoff to the Wildcat 36-yardline. One play lat-er Miller ran the remaining 36 yards to score the first touchdown of the game. Johnni Cesena kicked the PAT making the score 7-0. The Dogs added a second score after Calvin Hughley rushed for a TD, and Cesena made his second PAT to raise the lead to 14-0.

Opelika held BRHS scoreless in the first half, but the Wildcats scored with 7:00 left in the third quarter, making it 14-7. Sophomore quarterback Colby Key threw a 44-yard pass to Jamari Miller for his second TD of the game. Cesena nailed his third PAT making the score 21-7 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

Ben Russell scored its second TD on a 21-yard pass, making the score 21-14 with four minutes left in the game. Opelika’s Key threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Dooley, with Cesena making his fourth PAT, sealing the 28-14 win.

Opelika averaged 6.63 yards per rush, gaining 210 yards on 33 rushing attempts. Calvin Hughley led the rushing attack, gaining 145 yards on 16 carries and scoring two TDs. Sophomore QB Colby Key was almost perfect, completing seven of eight pass attempts for 124 yards and two TDs. The Dogs were flagged for four holding calls and two false start penalties.

Opelika’s defense allowed 209 passing yards, 66 rushing yards for 275 total yards. Ty Hudson led OHS with 13 total tackles, six solo tackles and seven assists. Tyler Moore recorded seven tackles and a sack, and Emauri Smilry added five tackles, including a sack. Jakari Lightfoot also added a sack.

Opelika (1-0) plays its first home game of the season Friday, Aug. 30, hosting Calloway (Georgia) at Bulldog Stadium. Calloway lost its season opener to Cass High school 42-7 on Aug. 18. The two teams are both 2-2 in four games, with Calloway winning in 2018 and 2021 and Opelika winning in 2019 and 2022.

Winning the opening game of the season in Alex City gives Coach Moore immediate credibility with Opelika fans. If the Dogs win the home opener, they will carry a two-game win streak into Duck Samford Stadium against rival AHS on Sept. 6.

Fans can listen to the Opelika/Calloway game by tuning in to WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, online at kickerfm.com or on the free iHeartRadio app.

You can also listen to iHeartRadio’s Encore Rehab High School Scoreboard Show Fridays at 10 p.m. on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, following Opelika football games. Jere Bavaro and Eddie Owens will go over all the high school football scores, take your calls and talk to head coaches from around the area. On Saturday morning listen on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 for the Orthopaedic Clinic High School Football Recap Show from 8 to 9 a.m.

OPELIKA AT AUBURN TICKETS

The Opelika-Auburn football game, set for Sept. 6 at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn is expected to be a sellout, so fans wanting to attend should purchase tickets online now at gofan.co. Opelika fans need to buy visitor tickets, as no cross over seating is allowed.

AREA ROUNDUP

Lee-Scott Academy

Lee-Scott beat Excel 33-16 last Friday in its first game since joining Alabama High School Athletic Association. Seniors Tyler Kennedy and Brady Cegielski combined to gain 177 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns apiece to lead LSA offensiverly. Cegielski gained 82 rushing yards and caught three passes for 53 yards, while Kennedy gained 55 yards with an average of 5.2 yards per touch. Other players that shined: Hayden Kelley, Hutch Blowmeyer, Christian Horak, Allen Owens, Harrison Short, Barrett Cook and Hayes Wagner.

Beauregard High School

Beauregard lost a heartbreaker by a score of 19-14 at Wetumpka. The Indians scored the game winning TD with less than two minutes in the game. The Hornets play at Anniston next week. Other results and upcoming games include: Benjamin Russell plays at Central Clay this week; Booker T. Washington beat Eufala 18-10 and is off this week; Chambers Academy lost to Starkville Academy (Mississippi) 35-31 and will travel to Fort Dale; Dadeville lost to Elmore County 7-28 and will host Handley; LaFayette beat Ellwood Christian 49-0 and will host Central Hayneville; Lanett beat Bullock County 14-13 and will travel to Beulah; Russell County beat Carroll 32-0 and will host Eufaula; and Southern Prep lost to Sparta Academy 0-34 and will travel to Coosa Valley Academy.

Loachapoka will open its season Friday night, hosting Lee-Scott Academy. The Indians will name the field “Jones-Tate Field’ after former coaches Jerome Tate and Thomas Jones. The ceremony will take place prior to kickoff.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.