Inside the Statehouse | Aug. 29, 2024

Lee County Commission allots more ARPA funds
BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER
FOR THE OBSERVER
LEE COUNTY — Loachapoka can release that breath it’s been holding in — the Lee County Commission entered into an agreement with Spectrum Southeast LLC for the broadband expansion plan in Loachapoka Monday night.
The American Rescue Plan Act Funded Broadband Expansion Grant Award Phase III is essentially Phase I repeated.
The Lee County Commission previously entered an agreement for the Loachapoka area but Point Broadband backed out and the contract had to be redone with Spectrum.
This grant expansion will allow the covered areas — which is 9.1 miles and 89 households — to have access to broadband, should they choose to sign up.
Through this, the Lee County Commission will be providing over $415,000 from ARPA funds and Spectrum will be providing over $160,000.
“I know this area’s been through a couple iterations of these so we’re excited to get to work and excited to get this project started,” said the Spectrum representative Monday night.
Spectrum said it doesn’t have a completion date for the project available at this time.
Other Business:
- The commission heard an appropriation request from DA Jessica Ventiere for a Juvenile Drug Initiative Program, Truancy and Juvenile Mental Health Support Program.
- The commission heard a presentation on the new county website that will be launching soon.
- The commission approved the consent agenda.
- The commission held a public hearing on the vacation of a right-a-way on Lee Road 57A though no one spoke for or against the project.
- The commission voted to approve the Appointing Authorities Compensation.
- The commission voted to approve a contract renewal for residential solid waste collection and transport with Arrow Disposal for an additional three years.
- The commission voted to approve a contract renewal for solid waste disposal with GFL Environmental for an additional three years.
- The commission approved an ABC retail beer and table wine application for Family Dollar Stores of Alabama LLC (D4).
- The commission approved two ABC special évent retail alcohol applications for Premium Pours LLC (D5).
- The commission approved an educational reimbursement request for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
- The commission approved Bid No. 2024-10 Kiosk for Revenue Commissioners Office. This will allow the Revenue Commissioners Office to be open 24/7 with two self-serve kiosks. The total bid was for $50552.
- The commission approved the fiscal year 2024 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant application.
- The commission approved the fiscal year 2025 County Transportation Plan.