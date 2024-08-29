Classroom Observer | Aug. 29, 2024

Teaching children our Labor Day lessons

OPINION —

I remember that when I was a child we didn’t start the school year till after Labor Day due to not having air conditioning in the schools. I really looked forward to Labor Day, but I didn’t know why we celebrated Labor Day. As Labor Day is next Monday, Sept. 2, this is a perfect time to explain and emphasize what community helpers do. Emphasize that this holiday makes workers feel special as we celebrate their achievements.

Take time to explain to your child the different jobs community helpers do. Talk to them about the jobs policemen, policewomen, firefighters, doctors, nurses, teachers, utility workers, mail carriers, construction workers, those in transportation of all kinds, those in cleaning services, store workers and more do everyday. Encourage Your children to think of more types of workers. As an early childhood teacher, it always amazes me just how many different workers children come up with.

Consider making an occupation collage with your children by finding pictures from magazines, a computer and other resources, to cut out and glue on paper. Look in your closets for old shoe boxes to make entire towns — fire trucks, police cars, etc. Children get so excited when they have made their own crafts. They cherish what they have made. Using toy cars, trucks, airplanes, buses, blocks that you already have they can talk about different community helpers. With just these simple suggestions they will learn so much about the people in the community who make their world a better place to live. We need to pray for strength and safety for our community helpers.

As school and activities start back up for the 2024-25 school year, this is a good time to review and stress safety tips for your children. Parents and families it is important for children to be taught how to dial 911 for safety reasons only. These safety reasons include fire, accidents, sudden illnesses that may strike a parent or caregiver causing them to need assistance. Present these safety lessons to your children in a calm, non-threatening manner.

As a teacher, I have used big toy telephones to teach children how to dial 911. Children enjoy playing with old cell or home phones too. I love to sit back and hear “pretend conversations” that children have on toy or old phones in the preschool. Children who are three years old or older can practice writing 911 as well as use their pointing finger to trace the number. Go over specifically with your child the situations that warrant using 911. Put a sticker on your phone with 911 so your children will remember the number to dial.

We use to have a song, “Buckle up for safety, buckle up” to remind children to put on their seat belts. The best way to teach this lesson is to have your child simply to practice buckling, unbuckling the seatbelt in the car.

While teaching children not to talk to strangers I have used the story of “Little Red Riding Hood” by Charles Perrault. This version is a good non-threatening lesson for children to clearly understand that we do not interact with strangers. Parents be clear on instructions to your children about this. Be sure to teach your child about the importance of not talking with people they do not know and not getting into the car with strangers. When teaching my students, I instruct them not to accept candies or to go away from the sight of their parents. Develop a security system with your child.

With poison prevention, the best home policy is to put everything that may be dangerous up out of your young child’s reach. Tell children not to touch or drink anything with a skull and X on it which means poisonous materials. Take time of making of inventory of items in your home that may be poisonous such as detergents, cleaning agents, gasoline, lawn and fertilizer bottles or bags, etc.

As a teacher, I deeply appreciate knowing when a child is allergic to certain foods or conditions. It is the parents’ responsibility to let a teacher or director know this so it can be noted on an information card. There are children who are allergic to certain cleaning products, dust, and mold. Let the caregiver know this right away; this is all a part of safety plan.

When your young child is riding a bicycle, even with training wheels or skateboarding be sure your child is wearing a helmet. A local safety officer such as a policeman or policewoman would welcome the opportunity to explain that to your child like they do in a classroom.

Have a fire escape plan in your home as well. “Stop, drop, and roll” is what local firefighters teach children when they come to the classroom or we go on field trips to the fire station. Visit the local fire department so they can explain to your family the best way to survive an emergency but make an appointment first.

Families have a SAFE and fun-filled Labor Day Weekend!

Beth Pinyerd has taught in the early childhood classroom for many years. She holds a master’s degree in early childhood education.