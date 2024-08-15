On the Mark | Aug. 15, 2024

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPELIKA — It is hard to to believe, but high school football season starts next Thursday in Alabama. Most local schools play their first games next week, Aug. 22 or 23.

Opelika will open the season by playing Benjamin Russell on Savarese/Martin Field at the Charles Bailey Sportsplex Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

Opelika’s head coach Bryan Moore discussed the final week prior to game week, during an interview on my radio show “On the Mark” on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310.

Moore opened the conversation by discussing the entire team.

“We are less than a week away from playing our first game [and] we have so much to do,” Moore said. “I am proud of the work our kids have put in; we have a long way to go. Every year I have been a head coach, this is my normal feeling prior to playing game one. There are many unknowns prior to playing a game and [since] this is year one we have a bunch to do. I want our guys to be prepared and ready to play on game night.”

The conversation shifted to “how to win.”

“We are close to knowing what it means to win, of course we need to win a game to know the feeling,” Moore said. “But let’s be honest — l want our seniors to learn how to win — not just the first half, but the second half, win the fourth quarter, win every play. We scrimmaged last Friday morning. It was not our best. I posted their game grade on the board after watching film. Win as a team, we lose as a team. They must learn to do their job each play.

“We have over 150 people involved in our program, counting kids and coaches. This is about our program, the kids — all of them. I invited several different folks from around Alabama and Opelika to talk to the kids about relationships and understanding how to be a good teammate. Former Prattville, UAB head coach Bill Clark spent time with us and talk to our kids. It was important to understand it’s important to keep our kids first, relationships matter.”

How many players do you hope to play during a game?

“I asked our coaches about our players, how many do they think can play in the games,” Moore answered.” The more we play, the more depth we build. Many will play. I am hoping we play 45 to 50 players each game, we have 7 to 9 players on the offensive and defensive lines, we have many bodies to rotate, and we will play the guys that have met the standard. Starting is important, playing is important. We are close to knowing who the best five linemen we have. Playing more kids will help us late in the game. Several losses last year happened at the end of games in the season.”

The conversation went to quarterbacks:

“We have two players battling at quarterbacks, both sophomores. It is important that we rotate players and keep them fresh. The more they have reps, the better they will play, both are improving each day. We must keep them out of trouble, block up front and try to avoid putting too much on the QBs.”

Moore wrapped up his interview discussing the weekly schedule: Thursday night, Quarterback Club members will be treated to a steak diner at the Indoor Complex at 6 p.m.

Friday afternoon Opelika will host “Meet the Bulldog Scrimmage” at Bulldog Stadium starting at 4:30 p.m. with the seventh and eighth grade scrimmage, followed by the eighth vs ninth grade team scrimmage.

The football players and cheerleaders will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. Opelika fans can meet the players get a signed poster from 6 to 6:30, followed by the varsity scimmage at 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

iHeartRadio continues to carry Opelika High Football on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, kickerfm.com and streaming on the free iHeartRadio app. Van Riggs will handle the play-by-play, with commentary from Coach McCrackren in the booth and son Mack on the sidelines. Coverage begins Friday’s with the Bulldog Tailgate Show presented by Opelika Environmental Services from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverage from the stadium begins at 6:30 p.m. with Moore’s pregame show, followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES SHOW

Every Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m., fans can listen to the High School Coaches Show presented by Orthopaedic Clinic and Goree’s Furniture live from MOE’S BBQ ( Bent Creek on 97.7 Kicker fm and FOX Sports the Game. Head coaches from around the area tell us about the upcoming game and inside info.

HIGH SCHOOL RECAP SHOW

Saturday mornings, High school football fans can listen to all the scores from Friday night by listening to the “Orthopaedic Clinic High School wrap-up Show” on WZMG FOX Sports the game, 8 to 9 a.m.

Terry Rosenthal, Jeff Sasser and I will go over all state wide high school scores in the AISA and AHSAA.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD ON KICKER

Football fans can listen to the High School Scoreboard show presented by Encore Rehab, Friday’s 10 p.m. to midnight on WKKR 97.7 Kicker fm. Jere Bavaro and Eddie Owen host the two-hour show, bringing all the football scores from the area and around the state of Alabama.

Read about all the local schools in The Observer each week.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.