Calendar of Events | Aug. 15, 2024

Saturday, Aug. 17

AUG. 17 — BURGERS & BADGES GRILL OFF

The city of Opelika police and fire departments will go head-to-head in the annual Burgers & Badges Grill Off, set for Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Municipal Park (Monkey Park).

AUG. 17 — AUBURN POKER TENNIS SOCIAL

What’s Poker have to do with Tennis? Come find out on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Yarbrough Tennis Center on Richland Road in Auburn. All levels of adult players are welcome. Matches will be played on the outdoor clay courts starting at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $10 which covers balls, court fees and prizes. Format: Time-based rounds of Men’s, Women’s and/or Mixed Doubles; 3 x 30-minute rounds; Win or lose, each team draws 1 card for every game won after a round; Winning team(s) of event determined by best 5-card poker hand.

AUG. 17 — HORSESHOE BEND ANNUAL SYMPOSIUM

The Horseshoe Bend National Military Park Annual Symposium will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn. This year’s theme will focus on the Cherokee connection to the Creek War and will feature talks by Dr. Susan Abram (Western Carolina University), Dr. Steven Peach (Tarleton State University), and Dr. Stuart Marshall (Sewanee: The University of the South). Admission is free.

Scavenger Hunt

THRU AUGUST — ITTY BITTY SCAVENGER HUNT

The city of Auburn’s Itty Bitty Auburn Scavenger Hunt is underway now through the end of August. To participate, pick up a worksheet at any Auburn Parks and Recreation facility, visit the City of Auburn website https://auburnalabama.org/ or check out the details on Facebook. The worksheet features 20 itty-bitty sites located in various spots around Auburn. Participants will need to visit the sites and find a clue hidden at each location. Successfully finding all the clues will reveal a special phrase that participants will need to log their win. register before midnight on Aug. 31, at www.auburnal.myrec.com. Those who compile all 20 clues and discover the phrase will be entered into the grand prize drawing. Winners will be announced and contacted on Sept. 6.

The Arts and Music

THROUGH AUG. 18 — BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Auburn Area Community Theatre presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast — the Broadway musical Aug. 8-18 at Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center in Auburn. For performance times and ticket information, visit www.auburnact.org.

AUG. 22 — ARTIST LECTURE & CLOSING RECEPTION

Artist Billy Renkl, whose exhibition of mixed media collages is on display at Auburn University’s Biggin Gallery (112 S. College St.), will speak at a closing reception on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition, artist lecture, and closing reception are free and open to the public. For more information, visit: https://cla.auburn.edu/art/galleries/exhibitions/2023-24-exhibitions/billy-renkl.

AUG. 23 — THE CLOSE @ SUNDILLA

The Close will take the stage at Sundilla on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at AUUF (450 E. Thach Ave., Auburn). Advance tickets are $20 and can be found at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodies and online. Admission at the door will be $25 and $15 for students with an ID. Children ages 12 and under are free. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is invited to bring their own favorite food or beverage. https://www.sundillamusic.com/

THROUGH AUG. 24 — AUBURN ARTS SUMMER SHOW

The Auburn Arts Association’s 2024 Summer Show, titled “Black and White + One Color” is on display now through Aug. 24 at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center. The visual experience showcases the creativity and innovation of local artists.

Back-to-school

AUG. 24 — 13TH ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Cornerstone Family Chiropractic in Auburn will host a free family event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at 323 Airport Road. The event, which will feature inflatables, games, raffle prizes, food and sweet treets, supports the BigHouse Foundation. https://www.sundillamusic.com/

Farmer’s Markets

THROUGH AUG. 24 — AUBURN CITY MARKET

City Market, Auburn Parks and Recreation’s weekly farmer’s market, is open each Saturday morning through Aug. 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park. The entire family is invited to enjoy live music, fun activities for the kids and an array of fresh, local and handcrafted items to browse and purchase. Parking is available at Town Creek Park and in the gravel lot across the street from the park. City Market vendors will start selling their products at 8 a.m. sharp. For more information, visit www.auburnalabama.org/citymarket or email citymarket@auburnalabama.org.

THRU SEPT. 28 — CAMP HILL FARMERS MARKET

The Camp Hill Marketplace Farmers Market is held each Saturday through Sept. 28 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Lovely Church Grounds, 21900 Sen. Claude Pepper Drive. Senior benefit cards are welcome. Vendors contact market manager Joanne Finley at (334) 332-5970.

ONGOING THROUGH AUG. 27 O GROWS FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Summer Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Opelika’s Courthouse Square. O Grows accepts SNAP, EBT and SFMNP.

Gospel Singing

AUG. 24 — GOSPEL SINGING

The WeHelp Coalition, a group of 12 local churches, will present the second Gospel Sing fundraiser to benefit Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3 p.m. at True Deliverance Holiness Church (963 N. Donahue Dr., Auburn). In addition to musical performances, there will baked goods for purchase. For more information, email Athera Y. Perry at apblessed@hotmail.com or text (334) 663-0919; or email Barbara Morris at Barbara.morris33@yahoo.com or text (334) 887-1440.

Future Events

AUG. 29 — THIRD THURSDAY POETRY SERIES

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host the Third Thursday Poetry Series on Aug. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill (101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn) featuring local readers Ken Autrey, Ernest Gibson and Maria Kuznetzova. Refreshments will be available. Admission is free.

AUG. 30 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

The Auburn University Raptor Center’s Football, Fans and Feathers — offers fans the opportunity to see a raptor show where they will experience birds of prey eye-to-eye and watch as they swoop overhead. Shows are held at 4 p.m. on Fridays before Auburn home games. Tickets can be purchased in advance; there is no charge for children age three and under. The hour-long program is presented at the center’s the 350-seat Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater.

AUG. 30 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

Join the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association for Come Home to the Corner every Friday night before a home football game from 5 to 10 p.m.. There will be live music from 6-9 p.m., extending shopping hours and more.

September Events

SEPT. 6 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

The Auburn University Raptor Center’s Football, Fans and Feathers — offers fans the opportunity to see a raptor show where they will experience birds of prey eye-to-eye and watch as they swoop overhead. Shows are held at 4 p.m. on Fridays before Auburn home games. Tickets can be purchased in advance; there is no charge for children age three and under. The hour-long program is presented at the center’s the 350-seat Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater.

SEPT. 6 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

Join the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association for Come Home to the Corner every Friday night before a home football game. There will be live music from 6-9 p.m., extending shopping hours and more. Entertainment district from 5-10 p.m.

SEPT. 14 — OPELIKA FALL FESTIVAL

A Fall Festival is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika. There will be a bounce house, treats, games, vendors and more.

SEPT. 14 — SECOND SATURDAY AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, the Lee County Historical Society hosts a lively event at Pioneer Park. History re-enactors don period attire, showcasing their arts and crafts. Blacksmiths forge, spinners and weavers bring the textile room to life, and gardeners tend to the historical gardens. Crafts and seasonal activities are scheduled throughout the day. A meal is prepared in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers gather at the Museum at 1 p.m. for live music. For more information, visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org.

SEPT. 19 — BLUES ON THE PLAINS GALA

The Lee County Democratic Party will host its annual gala, Blues On The Plains, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at Fig & Ivy, located at 2290 Moores Mill Road in Auburn. The Lee County Democratic Party is committed to fostering a healthier democracy and creating a future filled with hope and progress, and this cocktail event will feature keynote presentations from speakers, interactive networking and show-stopping live music. Tickets start at $65 and are available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bluesontheplains.

SEPT. 19 — THIRD THURSDAY POETRY SERIES

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host the Third Thursday Poetry Series on Sept. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill (101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn) featuring professors Catherine Carter and Brian Gastle of Western Carolina University. Refreshments will be available. Admission is free.

October Events

OCT. 1 – NATIONAL NIGHT OUT @ SMITHS STATION

Lee County Sheriff’s Office & the City of Smiths Station are partnering for National Night Out 2024. National Night Out is a yearly, nation-wide event to build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Stop by the Smiths Station Govt. Center (2336 Lee Rd 430) 5-7:30pm CT to meet deputies, see helicopters and first responder vehicles and learn about programs offered by community partners.

OCT. 5 – RIDE AND SEEK @ CHEWACLA

Registration is now open for the second annual Ride and Seek: A Bike Safety Adventure. The event, for children in grades K-8, will be held at Chewacla State Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 8 a.m., with bike rides beginning at 9 a.m. At Ride and Seek, riders and their parents will get safety tips from experts and test their skills on mountain bike and paved trails. There will be free prizes, a raffle for some great bike equipment and food and drink for purchase. Registration is $15 per person. Register by Sept. 18 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. Visit http://bit.ly/rideseek2024 to register.

OCT. 7 — ‘SOME ENCHANTED EVENING’ CONCERT

Some Enchanted Evening, a jazz-steeped sojourn exploring a bevy of The Great American Songbook’s most enduring hits from the Golden Age of Broadway to today, will be presented at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information visit the website SomeEnchantedConcert.com.

OCT. 12 — SECOND SATURDAYS AT PIONEER PARK

On the second Saturday of every month, the Lee County Historical Society hosts a lively event at Pioneer Park. History re-enactors don period attire, showcasing their arts and crafts. Blacksmiths forge, spinners and weavers bring the textile room to life, and gardeners tend to the historical gardens. Crafts and seasonal activities are scheduled throughout the day. A meal is prepared in the fireplace or outdoors. The Whistle Stop Pickers gather at the Museum at 1 p.m. for live music. For more information, visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org.

OCT. 17 — BOOK TALK BY KATHRYN BRAUND

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host a book talk on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn. Dr. Kathryn H. Braund, Hollifield Professor of Southern History Emerita at AU, will discuss her new book, Mapping Conquest: The Battle Maps of Horseshoe Bend. Mapping Conquest provides a revealing look at the many aspects of war and how battle maps shape our collective memory.

OCT. 19 — AUBURN OKTOBERFEST

Auburn’s Oktoberfest: The South’s Favorite Craft Beer Festival will return on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m.at Ag Heritage Park, located at 620 S. Donahue Drive. The event will feature live music from Kidd Blue and The War Damn Polka Band, tastings from more than 70 breweries, wineries and homebrewers, educational tents from Auburn University’s AU BREW and a HOP presentation by Auburn’s Horticulture Department. Activities will include naming of Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest, stein hoisting contest, weiner dog races, barrel racing, a Chicken Dance competition and more. There will be food trucks, along with several large TV’s highlighting the day’s football games. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com.

OCT. 21 – LCSO TRUNK OR TREAT

Join the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 6-7:30pm CDT for a festive and fun Trunk-or-Treat!

Trunk-or-Treat with our Deputies, members of the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, and other community partners, and enjoy getting up close to your favorite law enforcement vehicles all while showing off your family’s awesome Halloween costumes! Toys will be available for children with food sensitivities. There is no cost for this event. Interested in helping purchase treats for this event? Visit lcsofoundation.org/donate