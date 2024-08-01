Opelika Main Street begins hunt for new executive director

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA MAIN STREET

The search for a new executive director for Opelika Main Street has begun.

Finding the right person can be like looking for a magical elf given the varied skill set required to succeed as the executive director. It is a multifaceted role. The person needs to be able to do a lot with little.

Opelika Main Street is a nonprofit organization that works closely with businesses, members and other partners to revitalize the downtown business district and promote economic vitality. The aim is to strengthen downtown businesses and expand opportunities for new businesses.

The executive director acts as the face of the organization — planning, organizing and directing the daily operations.

The ideal candidate would have experience working with nonprofit organizations and reporting to a board of directors. It is also important that the candidate be familiar with grant writing and grant applications. The executive director must be able to get creative with funding, recognizing what projects can be funded through grants and what will need to be funded through the general budget. The position also requires the ability to work with the public, social media, business owners and volunteers.

The Main Street organization covers a wide scope, including historic preservation, economic vitality and urban renewal, promotions, fundraising and networking. The root of a successful downtown is economic vitality and a prospering downtown.

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to apply by submitting a cover letter, resume and three references electronically to board@opelika.mainstreet.org no later than July 31, 2024. For a complete job description go to www.opelikamainstreet.org/executive-director.