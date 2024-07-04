On the Mark | July 4, 2024

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika High football coach Bryan Moore joined “On the Mark” radio show last week on FOX Sports the Game 910-1310 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Moore updated fans about summer workouts.

“It is hard to believe June is over,” Moore said. “We ended the month by taking the seniors on a bonding trip. We went fishing and held a fish fry afterwards. The kids and coaches enjoyed the time together. We are making strides. We competed in a few “7 on 7” tournaments and “11 v 11” camps. The kids are not in full pads, but it is best to practice against teams instead of ourselves. You can’t put a price on seeing other kids while practicing. It is a tedious process, no live tackling [as] injuries are always in the back of your mind.”

Moore is taking the team on the road to practice with Oxford in an “11 on 11” camp. One of the reasons Moore chose to travel is the beautiful state-of-the-art athletics and football facilities on the Yellow Jacket’s campus. This will allow the team to see other schools.

As for the team, Moore said he believes the guys are bonding each day. In an effort to explain what it means to play at OHS, wear the uniform and “BE” an Opelika Bulldog, he said they are pulling for each other and fighting together.

“We have come so far since spring, and I am so happy with the team.” Moore said. “We have some talented players, [but] at the same time we have work to do. I want teams to know they play Opelika. Trust me, we were off this week, heck the kids and coaches need time-off. The bodies need rest, all of us needs rest,” Moore said with a chuckle.

“I want folks to join the ASBC or our new football club, the “Opelika QB Club,” Moore said.

The Opelika QB Club costs $100 for individuals, $150 for a family. Membership includes an Opelika polo shirt, inside info and a ticket to the steak dinner prior to the season opener. Call OHS at (334) 745-9715 if you are interested in joining.

It appears the Opelika High football program is in excellent shape heading into the 2024 football season. As you know, I have written several paragraphs about the importance of Opelika athletics having a healthy and financially sound booster club.

OHS SOFTBALL CAMP

July 8-10, Opelika High’s softball team is holding a skills camp for ages 6 to 12 at West Ridge Park Softball complex from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost of the camp is $60 per camper. Register and pay online at: www.myschoolshares.com/schools/opelika-high-school-athletics-opelika-al/store/product_detail/2459 or contact OHS at (334) 745-9715.

OPELIKA DBB JUNIORS AND BOYS ALL-STARS COMPETE IN STATE TOURNAMENT

Opelika’s DBB All-star teams competed in their respective state tournaments last weekend in Greenville. The Juniors 13U All-Star team finished runner-up after losing to Troy in the championship game. The two teams battled for eight innings with Troy winning 8-7 to capture the championship.

Opelika’s Boys 14u all-star team finished 0-2 in the state tournament.

VALLEY 10U ALL-STARS WIN DISTRICT AND STATE, HEADING TO WORLD SERIES

Valley’s Diamond Youth 10U All Star team blew through the District 10 tournament hosted by Beauregard earlier in June. Valley won five straight games to capture the District Championship and earn a trip to the state tournament in Headland.

The 10U All-Stars won five games by a combined score of 88-12.

Valley 10U All-Star team won the Diamond Youth 10U State Title last weekend in Headland. The 10U All-Stars finished with a 7-1 record to win the state title and will represent Alabama in the Diamond Youth 10U World Series, July 25-31 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

The state tournament began with Valley winning a pool play game against Geneva 8-2, followed by a 10-5 win over Hartford in their first bracket play.

Valley lost Game 3 to Fayette County 5-4, requiring the team to battle through the loser’s bracket for the remainder of the tournament.

Valley was matched with Beauregard in Game 4 and breezed to a 20-4 victory followed by a decisive 12-2 win against Ashford. The 10U all-stars dumped Wicksburg 19-1, forcing a highly anticipated rematch against Fayette County. Valley won 8-0 to reach the championship game against Hartford.

Valley secured a hard fought 7-6 victory to take home the Alabama Diamond Youth 10U Division II AAA Championship.

2024 Valley 10U All Star Roster:

13 – Baylor Anglin OF

23 – Easton Allen SS/C/P

15 – Cole Carswell 2B/P

5 – Hugh Chambley OF/1B/C

2 – Benton Earl P/3B/SS

3 – Reason Lacy P/OF

19 – Mason Landrum P/OF

22 – Noah Lynd P/3B

20 – Cayden McCarley C/P

4 – Ingram Smith 1B

8 – Hudson Whitehead OF/P

1 – Walker Wright OF/2B

Head Coach – Justin Whitehead

Assistant – Casey Anglin

Assistant – Joe Carswell

Manager – Banks Smith.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.