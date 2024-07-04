Altar Call

Seven things that will never change

OPINION —

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is reportedly worth over 200 billion dollars. He credits his success to asking the right questions. Some business leaders ask “What will change over the next 10 years?” They make decisions based on what they perceive will change.

Bezos, on the other hand, said the better question is “What will not change during the next 10 years?” He decided two things will not change. One, customers will always want low prices. Two, customers will always want fast delivery. His business success suggests that Bezos is asking the right questions.

I decided to ask the Bezos question concerning my business, the proclamation of the good news about Jesus. In the spiritual realm, “What will not change over the next 10 years?” I came up with a long list but these were my top seven.