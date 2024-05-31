Making the Grade

Bunkers

OPINION —

Way back when I was 18-20 years old, I was mildly addicted to video games such as Galaga (my personal favorite), Ms. Pac Man and Dig Dug.

I used to go to my bank’s drive through, where I would cash a three-to-five-dollar check. Over the speaker, I’d instruct the teller to give me all quarters. Then I’d head to a grocery store, which had a Pac Man machine or later to the local arcade, where I wasted countless hours per week, not to mention all those quarters.

I loved those old school games of the 20th Century. However, now in the 21st Century, video games are much more sophisticated.

In fact, there’s a place in downtown Auburn which has six semi-private suites which feature state of the art sports game simulators such as golf, football and more. And even better, you can eat a great meal before or after you play games.

Recently, I met my good friend Leigh Ann for lunch at Bunkers at 250 W. Glenn Avenue in downtown Auburn. I had been wanting to try Bunkers, and I was happy I did. Also, I was thrilled with the restaurant’s free parking, which is a big deal in downtown Auburn.

Bunkers’ principal owner is Keith Jones, who lives locally. Noah, our server, was a delight, being helpful, patient and kind. In addition, Chef Michael came out to talk to us. He was also very kind and welcoming.

For an appetizer, Leigh Ann ordered the carnitas tacos, which consisted of slow roasted pork, chipotle crema, salsa, pickled red onions, cotija, lime and flour tortillas. Leigh Ann kindly shared her appetizer with me, and it was really delicious. Also, she had leftovers to take home. Leigh Ann said, “This is so good, I would order this appetizer as a meal next time.”

Both of us selected the Bunkers OG handheld. It was an 8-ounce steak burger, which had white cheddar, peppercorn aioli, Dijon, crispy onions and house made bread and butter pickles. We also ordered side salads. Our salads were beautiful and tasty. Also, they were huge for side salads.

Our burgers were slap your grandma twice good. They were juicy and flavorful; I loved the caramelized onions.

Leigh Ann said Chef Michael should enter Burger Wars. I agreed and told Noah to pass that message along to Bunkers’ chef. That burger would give everyone a run for the money.

Bunkers serves lunch and dinner. Some of the restaurant’s Tee it Off selections include Buffalo chicken dip and chips, wings, pork slider trio, steak poutine fries and jumbo meatballs.

Diners may order pizzas, some of which include Southern BBQ fried chicken, hot Italian, wild mushroom, Margherita and pepperoni. The restaurant also has a large variety of handhelds: chef’s meatball sub, Southern hot honey fried chicken sandwich, BBQ bacon burger, fairway Conecuh sausage dog and prime rib sliders, among others. Bunkers also serves tacos, wraps and a variety of salads. In addition, the restaurant serves a tasty brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trust me, run and do not walk to Bunkers. You’ll be glad you did.

Bunkers is open on Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bunkers makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.