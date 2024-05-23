On the Mark | May 23, 2024

BY D. MARK MITCHELL
OPINION —
OHS FOOTBALL
Opelika football head coach Bryan Moore completed his first spring with a 10-0 win over Clay-Chalkville in a two-quarter scrimmage at Bulldog Stadium, last Thursday, May 16.
Moore joined “On the Mark” radio show on FOX Sports the Game and the iHeartRadio app on Monday morning to discuss the scrimmage, spring, summer and fall schedule.
He said he was happy with many aspects of the team but also talked about areas where improvements are needed.
“I am glad to have the spring game behind us, we have a bunch to do and moving my family to Opelika is at the top of the list,” Moore said. “The team was excited to play someone other than themselves. As for the game, we have a bunch [of things] to correct, but the effort, energy, excitement and the crowd was awesome – the most I have seen at a spring game. I felt like it was a reward for working hard the last several months. That is the Opelika I know; the fun part of games, making plays. We stopped them on 4th down, kicked a long field goal. We played two young QB’s and many other players. Our players represented Opelika athletics the right way.”
He continued to talk about the importance of the crowd and team improvements.
“The big crowd will help us financially this summer, so we do not have to find money to operate,” he said. “We charged $5 per person, which goes a long way.
“I am thrilled our kids have gained an average of 20 to 30 pounds per player. They are eating right. We have almost 130 players on the varsity, 60 ninth-graders, 110 Opelika Middle School players giving us more than 300 student-athletes in the football program,” he said.
“As we transition to the summer, we will practice Monday through Thursday and go to camps such as Auburn University, UAB and a few other [camps] on Thursdays. In July, we will have four organized team activities, including a trip to Oxford.”
I applaud coach Moore for creating excitement, energy, positive vibes and for promoting his team. Bulldog Stadium was 60% full, most sitting on the OHS side. The band played in the stands while the cheerleaders helped cheer the dogs on the field. It is obvious Opelika football team has made big strides in a short period of time.
BART BUTLER NAMED NEW OHS BASEBALL COACH
Opelika High Principal Kellie Fischer announced Bart Butler will be the new head baseball coach at OHS. Butler comes to Opelika after spending 10 years as assistant baseball coach at Central High School in Phenix City.
Coach Butler appeared on “On the Mark” radio show earlier in the week.
“This is a dream come true,” he said. “I am thrilled to be at OHS with the support of the administration. I feel like they handed me the keys to a new Ferrari. I hope I do not wreck it.
“This 7A area is amazing and should be fun trying to navigate playing these three teams. All have great programs. I look forward to developing these kids and helping each be their best. I have a young son (Easton) playing baseball at West Ridge. I love watching our kids play plus I live a few blocks away,” Butler said. “This is my last week at Central, [I] need to get started in Opelika. If you want to win in May; you must win the summer.”
Butler and his wife Katie live in Opelika with their two children Easton (9-years old) and Lily (6-years old).
OPELIKA DIXIE YOUTH ALL-STARS
Following is a list of the Opelika Dixie Youth All-Star teams:
Opelika Diamond Youth Ozone League All-Stars (11-12) play in Auburn at the District 10 Tournament, beginning June 11. The team includes:
Charlie Branch
Blaine Bryan
Luke Cates
David Collier
Jack Corbitt
Brycen Credle
Briggs Hutto
Gavin Lee
Isaiah Lyles
Cash McCard
Parker Risner
Grayson Wood
Kurt Branch, Head Coach
Diamond Youth Minor League Traditional (10U) All-Stars play in Auburn at the District 10 Tournament, beginning June 11. The team includes:
Mason Bailey
Stephen Cates
Wesley Earle
Rodolfo Garza
Brayden Jones
Reign Lockhart
Harper Oliver
Austin Smith
Griffin Speakman
Jacob Stovall
Masyn Wimberly
Paxton Margeson
Danny Earle, Head Coach
MINOR LEAGUE ROOKIE
Opelika Diamond Youth Minor League Rookie (9U) All-Stars play in Prattville. On the team are:
Hudson Asbell
Easton Butler
John Cates
Samuel Collier
Deshawn David
Hudson Hughes
John Michael Manasco
Huey Mann
Chip Nicholson
Chase Puckett
Caden Skinner
Barrett Williams
Tim Walker, Head Coach
Opelika Diamond Youth PeeWee League Traditional (8U) All-Stars play in Montgomery at the State Tournament, beginning June 26. The team includes:
Owen Barnes
Jack Bruner
Carter Burney
Braxton Evans
Collyn Floyd
Diego Garza
Tanner Moultrie
John Brooks Sanford
River Smith
Shep Speakman
Hudson Stanford
Toby Yaeger
Michael Smith, head coach
Opelika Diamond Youth PeeWee League Rookie (7U) All-Sars play in Prattville, at the Rookie State Tournament beginning June 13. The team is made up of:
Maddox Baker
Eli Chandler
KJ Chappelle
Kayson Coleman
Amir Dunn
Tucker Edwards
James Fenn
Mack Henderson
Ransom Herring
Finn Mason
Westin Ragsdale
Mark Sawyer
Jesse Edwards, Head Coach
D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.