On the Mark | May 23, 2024

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

OHS FOOTBALL

Opelika football head coach Bryan Moore completed his first spring with a 10-0 win over Clay-Chalkville in a two-quarter scrimmage at Bulldog Stadium, last Thursday, May 16.

Moore joined “On the Mark” radio show on FOX Sports the Game and the iHeartRadio app on Monday morning to discuss the scrimmage, spring, summer and fall schedule.

He said he was happy with many aspects of the team but also talked about areas where improvements are needed.

“I am glad to have the spring game behind us, we have a bunch to do and moving my family to Opelika is at the top of the list,” Moore said. “The team was excited to play someone other than themselves. As for the game, we have a bunch [of things] to correct, but the effort, energy, excitement and the crowd was awesome – the most I have seen at a spring game. I felt like it was a reward for working hard the last several months. That is the Opelika I know; the fun part of games, making plays. We stopped them on 4th down, kicked a long field goal. We played two young QB’s and many other players. Our players represented Opelika athletics the right way.”

He continued to talk about the importance of the crowd and team improvements.

“The big crowd will help us financially this summer, so we do not have to find money to operate,” he said. “We charged $5 per person, which goes a long way.

“I am thrilled our kids have gained an average of 20 to 30 pounds per player. They are eating right. We have almost 130 players on the varsity, 60 ninth-graders, 110 Opelika Middle School players giving us more than 300 student-athletes in the football program,” he said.

“As we transition to the summer, we will practice Monday through Thursday and go to camps such as Auburn University, UAB and a few other [camps] on Thursdays. In July, we will have four organized team activities, including a trip to Oxford.”

I applaud coach Moore for creating excitement, energy, positive vibes and for promoting his team. Bulldog Stadium was 60% full, most sitting on the OHS side. The band played in the stands while the cheerleaders helped cheer the dogs on the field. It is obvious Opelika football team has made big strides in a short period of time.

BART BUTLER NAMED NEW OHS BASEBALL COACH

Opelika High Principal Kellie Fischer announced Bart Butler will be the new head baseball coach at OHS. Butler comes to Opelika after spending 10 years as assistant baseball coach at Central High School in Phenix City.

Coach Butler appeared on “On the Mark” radio show earlier in the week.

“This is a dream come true,” he said. “I am thrilled to be at OHS with the support of the administration. I feel like they handed me the keys to a new Ferrari. I hope I do not wreck it.

“This 7A area is amazing and should be fun trying to navigate playing these three teams. All have great programs. I look forward to developing these kids and helping each be their best. I have a young son (Easton) playing baseball at West Ridge. I love watching our kids play plus I live a few blocks away,” Butler said. “This is my last week at Central, [I] need to get started in Opelika. If you want to win in May; you must win the summer.”

Butler and his wife Katie live in Opelika with their two children Easton (9-years old) and Lily (6-years old).

OPELIKA DIXIE YOUTH ALL-STARS

Following is a list of the Opelika Dixie Youth All-Star teams:

Opelika Diamond Youth Ozone League All-Stars (11-12) play in Auburn at the District 10 Tournament, beginning June 11. The team includes:

Charlie Branch

Blaine Bryan

Luke Cates

David Collier

Jack Corbitt

Brycen Credle

Briggs Hutto

Gavin Lee

Isaiah Lyles

Cash McCard

Parker Risner

Grayson Wood

Kurt Branch, Head Coach

Diamond Youth Minor League Traditional (10U) All-Stars play in Auburn at the District 10 Tournament, beginning June 11. The team includes:

Mason Bailey

Stephen Cates

Wesley Earle

Rodolfo Garza

Brayden Jones

Reign Lockhart

Harper Oliver

Austin Smith

Griffin Speakman

Jacob Stovall

Masyn Wimberly

Paxton Margeson

Danny Earle, Head Coach

MINOR LEAGUE ROOKIE

Opelika Diamond Youth Minor League Rookie (9U) All-Stars play in Prattville. On the team are:

Hudson Asbell

Easton Butler

John Cates

Samuel Collier

Deshawn David

Hudson Hughes

John Michael Manasco

Huey Mann

Chip Nicholson

Chase Puckett

Caden Skinner

Barrett Williams

Tim Walker, Head Coach

Opelika Diamond Youth PeeWee League Traditional (8U) All-Stars play in Montgomery at the State Tournament, beginning June 26. The team includes:

Owen Barnes

Jack Bruner

Carter Burney

Braxton Evans

Collyn Floyd

Diego Garza

Tanner Moultrie

John Brooks Sanford

River Smith

Shep Speakman

Hudson Stanford

Toby Yaeger

Michael Smith, head coach

Opelika Diamond Youth PeeWee League Rookie (7U) All-Sars play in Prattville, at the Rookie State Tournament beginning June 13. The team is made up of:

Maddox Baker

Eli Chandler

KJ Chappelle

Kayson Coleman

Amir Dunn

Tucker Edwards

James Fenn

Mack Henderson

Ransom Herring

Finn Mason

Westin Ragsdale

Mark Sawyer

Jesse Edwards, Head Coach

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.