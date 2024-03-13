BY WALT ALBRITTON

OPINION —

In the early days of Jesus’ ministry, John the Baptist saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” Years later, after the resurrection of Jesus, the beloved disciple John has a vision of heaven in which Jesus is “the Lamb.” John’s marvelous words inspire hope in our hearts: “For the Lamb in the midst of the throne will be their shepherd; he will lead them to springs of living water. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes” (Revelation 7:17).

The holy scriptures teach us that the Lamb of God suffered, bled and died for our sins. But that was not the end of the story. The Lamb was raised up by the power of God. The Lamb, once dead, is alive and alive forevermore. Indeed, the Lamb is Life, and offers life, eternal life, to all who repent and believe. Without Christ the Lamb, we are dead in our sins. Surrendered to the Lamb, we come alive. We have a relationship with the Lamb called “new life in Christ.”

This new life with the Lamb as our Shepherd does not shield us from suffering. In this broken world, we shall suffer. We shall thirst for living water. We shall hunger for living bread. We shall weep when our hearts are broken. We shall become lost in the dark, longing for someone to lead us home. John understood this for he suffered. He was thirsty and hungry. Exiled in a lonely place, he wept and wished for home. He could have given up, but he refused to quit. He opened his heart to God and God gave him a vision so powerful that it became the last book in the Holy Bible.

This vision enabled John to see that suffering and death will not win the ultimate battle. The salvation of the Lamb overcomes suffering and God wins. Because God wins, the followers of the Lamb share in the victory of righteousness. God rewards our faithfulness with eternal life in his presence. There we will sorrow no more. There the Lamb will be the Shepherd who feeds us, leads us to fountains of living water and wipes away all our tears.

Our sin troubles us for our lives are stained by our sins. We have no way to cleanse our garments or our hearts. With every other sinner, we cry, “What can wash my sins away?” John knows the answer – “Nothing but the blood of Jesus.” In his heavenly vision, John sees God’s remedy. He sees “a great multitude” around the throne “clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands.” How did their garments become white? They were washed in the blood of the Lamb.

Palm branches speak of celebration. When we consider God’s boundless mercy, our hearts overflow with praise. Hearts strangely warmed by God’s unmerited love cannot resist the desire to praise and worship the Lamb. Our hearts tremble within us when we lift our voices to pro-claim, “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name.”

John says the Lamb is “in the midst of the throne.” And, praise God, the Lamb is in the midst of our lives every day. He is in the midst when we suffer, when we weep, when we despair of life because of relentless pain. John was testifying to the Lamb’s presence in his own pain and loneliness. He wanted other Christians to remember that no matter how difficult their hard-ships, the Lamb is in the midst with us.

My friend Al Krinke called from his home in Nome, Alaska. His wife Shirley had died. Al and Shirley were two of the most beautiful Christians Dean and I had ever known. Christ radiated from their lives. Al was a school man, a teacher and a principal, and in retirement a preacher. When Jesus made Al a new man, he got all of Al there was. Al held nothing back. He was sold out for Jesus in every way a man can be. Shirley shared his complete dedication to Jesus. Jesus was everything to both of them. Many people entered into the salvation of the Lamb because of the authentic witness of Al and Shirley.

I intended to console him. Instead, he consoled me. My voice was shaky; his was steady. “Our family is planning a celebration of Shirley’s life,” Al said. “We know where Shirley is now, and we are sure we will see her again. We praise Jesus for that hope.”

I knew from the calming sound of Al’s voice that the Lamb was “in the midst” of his family’s sorrow, comforting them with His Presence. As I put down the phone, God gave me a vision. I saw Shirley, not dead but alive, laughing and singing, with a palm in her hand. And, yes, she was wearing a white robe! I think she was singing the chorus from Handel’s Messiah:

Worthy is the Lamb that was slain,

and hath redeemed us to God, to God by His blood,

to receive power, and riches, and wisdom,

and strength, and honor, and glory, and blessing.

Blessing and honor, glory and power, be unto Him,

be unto him that sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb,

For ever and ever and ever and ever. Amen.

How marvelous, how wonderful, the joy that awaits those who worship the Lamb!