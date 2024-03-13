Opelika High School roundup

CORRECTION

We would like to offer our sincere apologies to Katie Harrelson for printing her first name wrong last week and also for failing to give her credit for two home runs that she scored during one of the games that was written about.

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

OHS SOFTBALL NEWS

Opelika High Principal Kellie Fischer and Superintendent Farrell Seymore confirmed to me: The Opelika High varsity softball team forfeited the first five games due to playing an ineligible player during these games. According to Fischer and Seymore, the student-athlete transferred from another Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) member school to Opelika in the fall. The student made the softball team, although no one in the Athletic Department reached out to the Alabama High School Athletic Association to see if the student-athlete met all eligibility requirements and was eligible prior to participate in any OHS activity. The oversight caused the softball team to forfeit five games, including two wins.

Seymore and Fischer both assured me a plan is in place and this should never happen again. Opelika City Schools, a 7A school, hired a full-time athletic director seven years ago to handle all issues such as eligibility. There are protocols in place by the AHSAA to help when member schools have questions so forfeits and the like do not happen. This is not a good look for Opelika City Schools; Seymore is a member of the AHSAA Central Board of Control, the governing body of the AHSAA. I appreciate Seymore and Fischer for being transparent after I reached out to inquire.

The Opelika Softball team lost at home to Dadeville 8-4 last week. Emily Birmingham started in the circle, pitching four innings and taking the loss despite allowing only three earned runs. Offensively, Jas Smith, Jamiah Williams, Jade Jones, Kali Harper and Jancyn Thompson added hits.

TRACK AND FIELD

Opelika’s track and field team participated in the Monday Madness at Montgomery Academy. The following athletes finished in the top 10 in their event:

GIRLS

12.28 – Tierra Agee, 1st

13.19 – Kahliya Cloud, 3rd

13.60 – Makiah Paschal, 7th

400 METER DASH

1:00.91 – Makiah Paschal, 1st

1:00.94 – Jada Coleman, 2nd 1:03.38 – Kyndall Brundage, 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:31.43 – Caroline Couey, 1st

2:48.35 – Lillie Flenniken, 4th

1600 METER RUN

5:30.39 SB – Caroline Couey, 1st

6:09.61 SB – Lillie Flenniken, 5th

100 METER HURDLES

19.93 – Dasja Kier, 3rd

4×100 METER RELAY

49.77 – Relay Team, 1st

HIGH JUMP

5-2 – Kyndall Brundidge, 1st

4-10 – Tierra Agee, 3rd

4-6 – Kimora Rowell, 6th

4-4 – Calieya Dowdell, 7th

LONG JUMP

13-10 – Calieya Dowdell, 4th

POLE VAULT

7-6 – Jada Frazier, 2nd

7-0 – D’Nya Williams, 3rd

SHOT PUT

25-7.5 SB – Talaja Chambers, 2nd

21-3 SB – Lizavia Edwards, 9th

BOYS

100 METER DASH

11.44 – Tyrese Pitts, 2nd

11.59 SB – Emonte Richardson, 4th

1600 METER RUN

4:50.56 – Brantley Turnham, 1st

5:06.14 – Alexander Burgess, 9th

110 METER HURDLES

21.55- Tayshaun Edwards, 6th

4×100 METER RELAY

43.71 – Relay Team, 4th

HIGH JUMP

5-10 – Davian Jones, 2nd

5-10 – Jaxson Freeman, 3rd

5-8 – Jordan Tolbert, 5th

LONG JUMP

21-7 – Davian Jones, 2nd

20-3 – Leland Bell, 4th

POLE VAULT

11-0 – Brannon Massey, 2nd 10-6 – Richard Howard, 3rd

OHS BASEBALL

Opelika’s baseball team won three out of five games last week, beating BRHS (2-0), Wetumpka (3-0) and Mosely (8-7) and losing to BRHS (2-9) and Tuscaloosa County (1-2).

The Dogs beat BRHS 2-0 in Alex City last Thursday in game one. Davis Ford recorded 15 outs to earn the win. Parker Kilcrease led at the plate with two hits, followed by Ty Hudson, Brody Jones, Jackson Kilcrease, Ford and T. Johnson who each added a hit in the win.

The Wildcats bested OHS 9-2 in the second game behind nine hits. Kilcrease shined at the plate, slamming three hits, followed by singles from Jones Hudson and Ford. Three OHS players combined to pitch: Floyd, Johnson and Copous.

Opelika beat Wetumpka 3-0 behind excellent pitching from Rudd who earned the win, three walks and struck out six batters. Ford had two hits and one RBI and Jackson Kilcrease added a hit and two RBIs.

The Dogs beat Moseley 8-7 in the first game of the East Alabama Classic. OHS scattered eight hits including three hits from Jackson Kilcrease and hits from Ford, Parker Kilcrease, T Hudson, Judson Cherry and Russell Copous.

Tuscaloosa County slipped by OHS 1-2 last Friday in the East Alabama Classic. The two heavyweights battled for six innings only to have one run separate a win and loss. Davis Ford continued to shine for the Bulldogs, pitching six innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out five batters.

The Opelika baseball team is now 8-4 overall as they prepare to play Chelsea on March 15.

OPELIKA DIXIE BASEBALL

Opelika Parks and Rec will hold summer baseball registration for all 13-,14- and 15-year-olds interested in playing summer baseball. The cost is $45 for city of Opelika residents and $50 for anyone outside the city of Opelika. All players will be placed on a team For more info, email D.Mark Mitchell at foxonthemark@yahoo.com.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.