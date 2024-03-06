Spring sports recap

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

SOCCER

OHS Bulldog boys soccer opened area play with a 3-1 win over Central. David Cruz, Tristan Tatum and Nolen Wilson each scored a goal. Cruz also had two assists, and Wilson had one assist.

Dothan beat the Bulldogs 2-1 in a tough game last week. Cruz scored the lone goal for OHS with an assist from Rigo Ramirez.

GOLF

The Opelika girls golf team beat Beauregard 183-142 last week. OHS played consistently despite awful weather conditions. The lowest OHS golfer, Karly Phatsadavong, shot a 45 on nine holes, followed by Paige Bales (48) and Kaylin Ward (49).

Opelika boys tied Beauregard while playing in the same brutal conditions. Over nine holes, Bennett Young shot a team low 42, followed by Carter Nesse (45), Evan Henderson (47) and Nolen Wilson (52).

TRACK AND FIELD

The Opelika girls and boys track and field teams participated in the Auburn Early Bird presented by Glynn-Smith Chevrolet-GMC at the Auburn High School track last Saturday. Here are the results:

GIRLS:

14.06 SB Alieah Nelms, 3rd

14.09 SB Daejah Maddox, 5th

800 METER RUN

2:49.05 SB Caylyn Moore, 5th

1600 METER RUN

6:35.86 Caylyn Moore, 6th

300 METER HURDLES

55.01 London Gardner, 2nd

55.52 Lauren Waits, 3rd

56.94 Taylore Phillips, 5th

HIGH JUMP

4-2 London Gardner, 2nd

LONG JUMP

15-0 Ava Thomas, 3rd

13-5 London Gardner, 3rd

DISCUS

58-0 Kennady Caldwell, 1st

52-9 Kamora Johnson, 3rd

SHOT PUT

30-3 Kamora Johnson, 1st

29-10 Kennady Caldwell, 2nd

29-8 Katlyn Brooks, 3rd

BOYS

100 METER DASH

11.70 Michael Swanson, 1st

12.38 Rico Kindred, 4th

800 METER RUN

2:23.95 Matthew Pritchett, 1st

1600 METER RUN

5:56.13 Ty Roberson, 10th

300 METER HURDLES

48.48 Aedan McCullough, 1st

48.55 Keelan Banks, 2nd

HIGH JUMP

5-0 Kentrell Oden, 4th

LONG JUMP

15-4.5 Jordan North, 4th

DISCUS

96-1 Teddy Houston, 1st

85-8 Ethan Oyola, 2nd

SHOT PUT

35-1 Jordan Williams, 3rd

34-5 Jaivian Holloway, 4th

SOFTBALL

The Lady Bulldog Softball team (6-8) won one of three games last weekend. Calera shutout Ope-lika 0-2 in five innings last Saturday. Katie Johnson led at the plate with two hits, followed by sin-gles from K.D. Harrelson, Katelyn Foley and Kali Harper. Harper was losing pitcher, allowing only two runs over four innings.

OHS rebounded in game two on Saturday, beating Randolpn County 7-3 behind two doubles and three RBIs from Katie Johnson. Katiie Soltau recorded two hits and scored two runs. Emily Bir-mingham added a hit and two RBIs.

Wetumpka beat OHS 13-2 in the last game of the tripleheader. The Lady Indians held Opelika to three hits while slamming 13 hits over four innings.

BASEBALL

The OHS baseball team (8-3) lost two of three games last week. Opelika beat BRHS 2-0 in Alex-ander City. Parker Killcrease led the Dogs offensively with two hits, and Hudson, Jones, J. Kilcrese and D. Ford added hits. Davis Ford earned the win, pitching five innings without giving up a run. Russell Copous pitched the final two innings without giving up any hits to earn to the save.

The Wildcats rebounded to win two 2-9 in game two. Kilcrese led OHS with three hits, along with hits from Jones, D. Ford and Hudson.

Beauregard defeated Opelika at BHS 9-6 last week. The Hornets scored nine runs on 11 hits, while the Dogs made four errors. Offensively, R. Copous led with two hits, followed by singles from Hudson, Jones, Clayton, Kilcrese, Hudson and Johnson.

The Dogs rallied for four runs in the last inning but came up three runs short. Four Opelika pitch-ers were used over six innings.

DIXIE BOYS BASEBALL

Registration for Dixie Boys Baseball for ages 13-15 will begin March 15 at the Opelika Sports-Plex. Every player registered will be placed on a team. Cost is $45 for city of Opelika residents and $50 for non-residents. The league is open to anyone interested in playing summer baseball. The league begins in late April, and regular season games end by the second week in June. The 13-, 14- and 15-year-olds will field an All-Star team in each age group. For more info email me foxonthemark@yahoo.com.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.