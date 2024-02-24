Songs strengthen faith

BY WALT ALBRITTON

OPINION —

The songs we sing teach us where to find the strength we need in life’s trials. Pick up a hymnal and turn to “Soldiers of Christ, Arise,” written by Charles Wesley 275 years ago. Inspired by words in Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, Wesley writes about the source of strength. Look again at his words:

“Soldiers of Christ, arise, and put your armor on, strong in the strength which God supplies thru his eternal Son; strong in the Lord of Hosts, and in his mighty power, who in the strength of Jesus trusts is more than conqueror.”

What Wesley says is biblical truth, so put your armor on and trust in the strength of Jesus.

I love Horatio Spafford’s marvelous song, “It is well with my soul.” Spafford composed the song shortly after losing his four daughters in a shipwreck at sea. Though engulfed in grief, Spafford’s confidence in God’s love remained strong. He refused to allow Satan to steal his faith. When tragedy threatens to shatter our faith, we can sing Spafford’s song and praise Jesus for giving us peace during the storms of sadness. Verse two says it all:

“Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come, Let this blest assurance control that Christ has regarded my helpless estate and hath shed His own blood for my soul.”

When people ask me how I am doing in my journey with grief, I have learned to say, “I am well,” because it is well with my soul. Glory!

A wonderful song I often sing when I am alone is Elisha Hoffman’s “I Must Tell Jesus.” When I sing this song, I sense the Master’s presence. He comes to me, comforts me and shares “all my cares and sorrows.” Pull up a chair and sing these precious words with me:

“I must tell Jesus all of my trials; I cannot bear these burdens alone; In my distress He kindly will help me; He ever loves and cares for His own. I must tell Jesus! I must tell Jesus! I cannot bear my burdens alone. I must tell Jesus! I must tell Jesus! Jesus can help me, Jesus alone.”

I love to read the gospel stories of how Jesus took time to listen to those who came to him begging for help with their burdens. But what thrills my soul even more is to find that when I go to him with my sorrows, what Hoffman says is true for me also. In my distress, He does “kindly help me.” He gives me the fortitude to stop complaining and do the right thing one day at a time.

In this life you will face trouble and sorrow, but your heavenly Father loves you. If you trust Him, He will give you the strength to endure, persevere, fight the good fight and keep the faith. And He delights in using songs, and your singing those songs, to fortify your faith.

So, choose a few songs that stir your soul. Sing them often, praising Jesus for using music to bless and strengthen you. King David understood the great value of singing; that’s why he wrote:

I will sing to the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live. May my meditation be pleasing to him, As I rejoice in the Lord. (Psalm 104:33-34)

Wise we are when we heed David’s advice and seek His face as we sing songs that strengthen our faith:

“Give thanks to the Lord, call on his name; Make known among the nations what he has done Sing to him, sing praise to him; tell of his wonderful acts. Glory in his holy name; let the hearts of those who seek the Lord rejoice. Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always.” (Psalm 105:1-4)

Struggling with burdens that seem to heavy to bear? Then believe Jesus cares and tell him you need help with your trials. Sing you way out of despair. You can do it. He will help you. Soon you will be voicing Spafford’s strong words of faith that despite the sorrows that like sea billows roll, it is well with your soul! Use the voice God gave you to sing your way to victory!