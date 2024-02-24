Brady Campbell wins second wrestling championship

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika’s Brady Campbell won the AHSAA State Wrestling Championship in the 157-pound weight class last weekend at the Vaughn Braun Civic Center in Huntsville. This is Campbell’s second-straight AHSAA wrestling State Championship.

Ten wrestlers qualified for the championship meet after finishing in the top six at the sectional meet. Trell Anderson finished runner-up in the 144-pound weight class and Brayden Wilson was third (138 lbs.). Trace Gaither (150 lbs.) and Kyle Epperson (heavyweight) placed fifth in their respective classes. Opelika head coach Davis Simpson guided the Bulldog grapplers to an overall sixth-place finish in Class 7A.

SOCCER

Opelika’s girls soccer team (3-0) shut out Eufaula 10-0 last week. Five OHS players scored all 10 goals, including two “hat tricks” (three goals). Scarlet Posadas and Maelee Story scored three goals apiece, Skylar Harris added two goals, and Belinda Giron and Karly Phatsadavong each added one goal. Alex Desantos shutout the Tigers as Keeper. The team is 3-0 for the season.

Opelika’s boys soccer team traveled to Enterprise and battled to a 2-1 loss. OHS head coach Derek Hovell said his team made two mental mistakes that resulted in two goals on penalty kicks. The Dogs played aggressive defense. Opelika’s Nolen Wilson scored the lone goal with an assist by Preston Phengsiri.

BASEBALL

The Bulldog varsity baseball team won its first three games of the season, beating Russell County 8-2, Buckhorn 15-5 and Beauregard 12-9.

OHS @ Russell County:

The Dogs opened the 2024 season with an 8-2 win over RCHS in Seale last Thursday. Opelika scored three runs in the first inning, one in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth inning. Jackson Kilcrease had two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Davis Ford, Brody Jones, Parker Kilcrease, Christopher Floyd, Scott Clayton and Hudson all added hits. Ford started the game on the mound, going three innings, allowing one earned run, while walking four batters and striking out five. Landon Rudd pitched three scoreless innings with seven home runs. Jones struck out three batters in the last inning.

Buckhorn @ OHS :

OHS opened their home schedule by beating Buckhorn 15-5 in a six-inning, mercy rule game. The Dogs slugged 12 hits, including three each from Jones, Ford, Jackson Kilcrease and Clayton. Floyd earned the win, pitching three scoreless innings and striking out four Warrior batters. Jackson Kilcrease relieved Floyd in the fourth and allowed three runs over three innings.

Beauregard @ OHS

The Bulldogs rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the fourth inning, scoring six runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to earn the 12-9 win at Bulldog Park.

OHS used four pitchers over seven innings: Johnson started and pitched three, Rowell recorded one out, Jones earned the win by pitching two and 2/3 innings, and Russell Copous earned the save by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.

Jones led at the plate with three hits. Floyd and J. Kilcrease added two hits each, while Ford, Clayton, Hudson and Cherry each added one hit for Opelika.

SOFTBALL

The OHS softball team won three of its first five games last week. Beauregard won the season opener 16-6 on the BHS campus last week, scoring 15 runs in four innings, thanks to 15 hits. Opelika’s Jones recorded two hits at the plate, while Brooks, Smith, Johnson, Harrelson and Soltau added singles.

Opelika won the next three games, beating Valley 10-0, Eufaula 20-8 and Beauregard 11-7.

It was an offensive show for OHS against the Rams, as Jamiah Williams hit a three-run homer in the first inning. Jade Jones, Katie Johnson, Emily Birmingham and Brealynn Brooks recorded multiple hits and scored runs. Jones earned the win in the circle, pitching four innings and allowing only one hit.

Brooks recoded three hits to help lead Opelika to a 20-8 win over Eufaula. Johnson, Jones, Williams, Foley, Harrelson, Soltau and Harper all had hits.

OHS won the second meeting against the Lady Hornets 11-7 at West Ridge Park. Emily Birmingham earned the win in the circle while Foiley earned the save by pitching a scoreless last inning. Soulta and Smith led OHS with two hits each.

Holtville ended the OHS’s three-game winning streak with a 10-1 victory at West Ridge. The HHS girls racked up 14 hits on their way to victory. Brooks and Soltau recorded hits for OHS.

REGISTRATION FOR DBB BASEBALL (AGES 13-14-15) OPENS MARCH 15

Anyone ages 13 through 15 who is interested in playing summer baseball can register to play DBB baseball at the Opelika Sportsplex starting March 15. The league will be divided as equally as possible, with games starting in late April and playing through the second week in June. Registration is $45 for Opelika residents and $50 for those outside the city limits. The league will have 15U, 14U and 13U all-star teams. For more information, email D. Mark Mitchell @ foxon-themark@yahoo.com.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.