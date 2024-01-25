Lucky Pot lives up to hype

BY STACEY WALLACE

As I have probably mentioned before in this column (It’s hard to remember because, unbelievably, I have written for The Observer for almost three years), my sweet Daddy LOVED to eat Chinese food once a week. Therefore, Daddy, my sweet Mama and his two older sisters Virginia (Jenny) and Betty would travel from Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals) to Auburn to feast on Chinese cuisine.

As I have mentioned, I called this group the Fearsome Foursome, and besides their weekly trips to Auburn, they traveled to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in the fall for about 25 years.

On one of these yearly excursions, my Aunt Jenny, who was one of the sweetest most giving Christian women I’ve ever known, didn’t live up to the group’s name; instead of “Fearsome,” she became “Fearful.”

On this particular trip to Tennessee, there was ice in the Smoky Mountains, and my Daddy had a rough time maneuvering the van on the treacherous and very busy road. In fact, the van kept creeping over closer to the edge of the mountain despite Daddy’s valiant attempt to stay on the road.

Now, according to Siri, the most annoying “assistant” on my iPhone, the highest elevation of the Great Smoky Mountains is at Clingmans Dome at 6,643 feet. While the Fearsome Foursome weren’t at the highest point of the mountains, they were still probably over a mile high. A mile is 5,280 feet. Thanks to my long-suffering math teachers (I detested math.), I remember that fact without asking Siri, my nemesis. But I digress.

Daddy was an excellent driver, but the ice was hard to handle. After all, most Alabamians, including myself, don’t have snow tires because we don’t need them since it only snows everyfive or so years in our great state.

My sweet Aunt Jenny, afraid that they were all about to fall to their deaths over the mountain, lost her cool and bailed on all of them. Climbing over her own husband, my Uncle Nelson (He went on trips with them before his death in 2001), she opened the door and got out of the van.

Aunt Jenny wasn’t about to fall to her death.

Instead, she fell on the ice and sprawled on the asphalt, with cars everywhere. Mama saw what had happened and said that Jenny kept trying to put her feet on a tire to get up, but her feet just kept slipping. Mama opened her door to try to help Aunt Jenny get back in the van.

Daddy, who was so intent on trying to keep the van from going over the mountain, yelled,

“Barbara, what are you doing?” He had no idea that Aunt Jenny had flown the coop.

Thankfully, Aunt Jenny finally managed to get back into the van, and Daddy saved the day and five people, including himself, by not allowing the van to plummet off the mountain. But I digress again.

I really wish that the Fearsome Foursome, whom I miss terribly, could have joined Mike, Jack, William and me recently at Lucky Pot at 1780 Opelika Road, Suite 103 in Auburn. Since the Fearsome Foursome loved Chinese food, they would have loved eating there.

The restaurant is locally owned and operated by the Chen family, who bought it from the previous owner last June.The interior of the restaurant is very bright and attractive. Also, it has wide booths, which this “Pooh-sized” woman really appreciated. I don’t like narrow booths which can hold only two slender people. Sindy Chen, our server, was absolutely delightful. She was so kind, helpful and patient. Also, Vivian Chen, her daughter, who waited on us later, was just as kind and attentive to us.

Lucky Pot is a really fun, unique restaurant. Diners may order regular dinners, as we did, or they may cook their dinners at the table, which is actually a stove top. I talked to a group of young people who had chosen to cook their dinner at the table and asked them if they had enjoyed it. They all enthusiastically said, “Yes, Ma’am!” One girl said that they had dined there several times, and that the food was always great.

Don’t you love it when young people are taught good manners? It warms this retired English teacher’s heart.

Since Mike and I love to eat but hate to cook, we let the experts prepare our meal, as did William and Jack. Mike ordered the hibachi steak and shrimp, which came with fried rice, soup and salad. I ordered a shrimp egg roll as an appetizer, egg drop soup and sesame chicken with fried rice. We are Southerners, so, of course, we prefer fried anything.

Jack selected a vegetable spring roll as an appetizer, salad and orange chicken (mild) with fried rice. I’m glad that Lucky Pot lets diners choose the level of spiciness because I’m a wimp. If my lips are burning while I’m eating, I’m not having a good time. William chose egg drop soup, sesame chicken and fried rice.

Oh, my three times. All of our meals were delicious. Also, the portions were enormous. I asked for a to-go box so that I could make a second meal of my supper; needless to say, this rarely happens with me because when I eat, I don’t play.

Then when Mike and I returned home, we realized that after I put on my sweater and grabbed my purse and notebook, I forgot and left my to-go box on the table. I was an unhappy camper because I wanted to eat that tasty food again for lunch the next day.

Besides our outstanding choices, Lucky Pot serves diners a large variety of delectable dishes.

Besides many fried rice, Lucky dry pot and chow mein entrees, the restaurant also serves traditional dishes, some of which include: braise beef noodle, mushroom chicken noodle, soup wonton, tasty wonton and dumplings. Some beef dishes include beef & broccoli, kung pao beef, Mongolian beef, pepper beef and General Tso’s beef. The restaurant also serves a variety of chicken, cold dishes, pork, shrimp and vegetable dishes.

Trust me, run, do not walk, to Lucky Pot. Mama, Daddy, Aunt Jenny, Uncle Nelson and Aunt Betty, this review was for you. I love and miss y’all very much.

Lucky Pot is open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

It is open on Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m.; and on Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lucky Pot makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food.” Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.