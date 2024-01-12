Making the Grade: On the road to Columbus, Georgia

BY STACEY WALLACE

PHOTOS BY MIKE WALLACE

OPINION —

As I have mentioned many times in this column, I dislike and distrust most technology. However, even I have to admit that some technology has made life much easier for me. For example, back when I was a high school and college student from 1978-85, I had only a typewriter for writing my papers.

Back in the day, footnotes were the method for giving credit to your sources, and if you misjudged how much space to leave for them at the bottom of your paper, you were just out of luck; you had to type the whole page again. Generation Z-ers will never be able to understand our frustration level back then.

Also, from 1990-1996, when I was teaching English in LaGrange, Georgia, I was still using my old, trusty Electra XT electric typewriter to type tests, activities, etc. If I needed to add or remove (We didn’t say “delete” in the 20th century.) any items, you guessed it: I had to retype the whole paper. Again, not fun.

However, in the 1996-97 school year, every teacher in the Troup County School System received a desk top computer. Many teachers were excited; I was not. I was unimpressed, unexcited and fearful of that massive, mechanical monster. (Remember, I love alliteration.)

On this contraption, you had to hit a button called “save,” or all your work would vanish into thin air; that scared me. After all, none of my words disappeared on my reliable typewriter.

However, I grudgingly grew to like the word processing part of my computer. Something called Microsoft Word allowed me to go in and change my test or activity, adding or deleting as needed. Hallelujah! I never had to retype the whole document again. But I digress.

Siri, the so-called assistant on iPhone, can be a pain, as I have already mentioned in this column. Siri talks back to me, and she sometimes refuses to understand my Southern accent, even when I enunciate each word carefully. No wonder. Siri is voiced by Susan Bennett, who is from Burlington, Vermont; even though her hometown is beautiful, the people sound nothing like Alabamians.

Well, Siri really crossed the line recently. In fact, she tried to kill my sweet husband Mike and me.

Recently, Mike and I were traveling to Columbus, Georgia, to celebrate our good friend Amelia’s belated birthday; Larry, Amelia’s husband, Leigh Ann, another good friend, and her friend Dennis made up the party. Since Mike and I rarely go to Columbus any more, Siri was giving us directions for our destination to uptown Columbus.

At one point, Siri told Mike to turn left, so he did. Siri sent us down a one-way street in the dark in an unfamiliar area. I screamed like a wild woman because a car was coming straight for us. Thank the Good Lord that Mike is an excellent driver, and he avoided hitting the other vehicle in a head-on collision. I’m also grateful that the frightening episode didn’t give either of us a heart attack.

After our heart beats slowed to normal rates, Mike called Larry, Amelia’s husband, for directions. Mike followed Larry’s precise directions, and we finally arrived at Trevioli Italian Kitchen at the Rapids at 1329 Front Avenue Suite A in uptown Columbus.

Mike and I were really impressed by uptown Columbus; its renovations were attractive. Also, the restaurant’s interior was lovely, and I enjoyed the quiet, soothing music.

I’m sorry that I failed to get our server’s name because he was very kind, helpful and patient. I will blame our near-death experience for my lapse.

Mike ordered the chicken Alfredo while I chose the spaghetti Bolognese. Amelia, the birthday girl, who of course chose the restaurant, selected her personal favorite, the lobster mac; her husband Larry chose the Cajun mac. Leigh Ann ordered the fusilli pasta, and her friend Dennis selected the chicken parmesan.

Oh, my two times. Everything was really delicious; Amelia chose well for her belated birthday dinner (supper). Run and do not walk to Trevioli Italian Kitchen; just don’t ask Siri for directions.

The restaurant offers diners some very tempting appetizers, some of which include Italian salad, butternut squash bruschetta, roasted goat cheese marinara dip, smoked salmon crostini and lobster bisque.

Besides our delectable dishes, Trevioli Italian Kitchen also offers diners other great entrees such as: parmesan risotto, roasted garlic linguine and Tuscan.

When my A1C is much lower, I can order one of the restaurant’s luscious desserts — cannoli, mini chocolate peanut butter cake, mini red velvet cheesecake and chocolate cake. Lynn Hudson (my endocrinologist), please note that I didn’t order dessert.

Trevioli Italian Kitchen at the Rapids is closed on Sunday. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday from 5-9:30 p.m. Eastern Time; on Friday-Saturday from 5-10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Trevioli Italian Kitchen at the Rapids makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people lie aboneverut food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.