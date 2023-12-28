Beginning and ending 2023 remembering Amore

Farewell 2023: A look back at Lee County’s top headlines

BY MICHELLE KEY

MICHELLE@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY — The biggest story of 2023 for Lee County was the indentification of the remains of the child, lovingly called Baby Jane Doe for nearly 11 years while the Opelika Police Department (OPD) worked tirelessly to find out who she was. Just a few weeks into 2023, the efforts paid off and OPD announced that her name was Amore Joveah Wiggins. To read the full story about how she was identified, visit www.opelikaobserver.com/2023/01/25/her-name-is-amore.

Here is a look at other headline news from the year.

JANUARY

Susie K’s announced it would be closing the first week of January.

Permitless carry began Jan. 1.

The Jan Dempsey community center closed for major renovations.

Lee County District 5 Commissioner John Andrew Harris passed away in mid-January and Schmidt Automotive and RAPA announced their investment of millions of dollars in their Auburn facilities.

Judge Jeff Tickal was sworn in as Circuit Court Judge.

FEBRUARY

Tigertown Sports began construction on its new facility in February.

Walk-Ons hosted its grand opening.

Auburn University Aviation announced its new partnership with Southwest Airlines.

Opelika announced that a street would be named after Patsy Boyd Parker.

Walters Gas & Grill debuted on the television show “Restaurant Impossible” and The Toomer’s Corner’s Stop Racism sit-in group surpassed its 1000th day.

Also in February, Pink Zebra Moving and Latch-It Storage opened.

Oniece Starks,Thomasine Smith and Brandon Littles were honored by Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the city council for helping save a life.

MARCH

In March, Opelika Theatre Company announced its new name, Opelika Community Theatre.

Tammy Booth Hollis was promoted to captain with the Lee County Sheriff’s office; the first female to hold the position.

The city of Opelika announced a $19 million project for Orr Avenue and the Lee County Commission approved track and field facilities for Beulah and Loachapoka.

Niffer’s on the Tracks suffered from a roof collapse which ultimately led to the permanent closing of the restaurant in Opelika.

APRIL

A memorial service was held for Amore Wiggins, and the OPD announced its plans to memorialize the child with a bronzed park bench to be placed in an undetermined location in Opelika.

Buc-ee’s opened in Auburn.

The 12th annual Go Blue for Autism event filled Courthouse Square.

The city of Opelika approved its new brunch bill, allowing for the sale of alcohol on Sunday mornings.

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Richard LaGrand Sr. to County Commission Seat 5 left vacant by the January death of Harris.

The April 15 mass shooting during a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville impacted Opelika when OHS 2022 graduate Marsiah Emmanuel Collins was killed and two OHS students were injured. There were four fatalities and 32 people injured in the shooing. An Auburn man was charged and is being held without bond in connection with the shooting along with five other suspects.

The Opelika High School Theatre Society (OHTS) performed its musical production of Disney’s “Frozen,” becoming the first high school in Alabama to do so.

MAY

Publix announced its plan for an Opelika store.

The BigHouse Foundation moved into its new facility and 7 Brew Coffee opened it drive-thru coffee shop in Auburn.

LCSO School Resource Officer Sgt. Pamela Revels received recognition for winning a national award for excellence.

JUNE

In June, a 145-count indictment for the Dadeville shooting suspects was announced, and Kenijah “Ciyah” Robinson, one of the OHS students injured in the shooting, was released from hospital.

Pickle beer was created in a collaboration between Wickles Pickles and Hi-Wire Brewing and Golf Suites announced its plans for an Opelika facility.

Indian Pines Golf Course announced that it would become Pines Crossing once its renovations were completed.

Staks Pancakes opened in Auburn, and Old Mill Country Kitchen opened in the space left vacant by Susie K’s.

The Supreme Court notified Alabama it would have to redraw congressional lines.

Also in June, The Great Race scheduled a stop in Auburn. View photos in the June 29 digital edition, www.opelikaobserver.com/edition/06-29-2023-e-edition.

On June 20, John and Marlene McCollum celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Melissa Munford-McCurdy was named the new Opelika Main Street Director, and Alabama State Rep. Jeremy Gray held a book signing event for his new book “Yoga and Me.”

Meanwhile, flooding during rain storms continued to plague businesses along Opelika’s First Avenue, prompting an overhaul of the drainage system along the street.

During the Alabama Press Association awards at the end of June, The Observer won first place in the General Excellence for the second year in a row, as well several other awards.

JULY

Early July brought the much-anticipated reopening of Chick-fil-A at Tiger Town following its complete renovation.

The city of Opelika and the Valley Rescue Mission announced an agreement to join forces to serve the local homeless population.

Jack Browns, Target and Rumble Boxing all opened in Auburn.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza opened in downtown Opelika on July 31.

AUGUST

August started with the loss of Opelika Firefighter Zack “Bubba” Sorenson, who died in single car crash. The community was challenged to Love Like Bubba.

The Baxter Manufacturing plant announced its plans to close later in the year and Auburn icon, Byron’s Smokehouse changed ownership.

The fall semester at Auburn University got off to a rough start when more than 300 students were displaced due to water damage in Cambridge Hall.

Shinhwa Auto Corp USA announced its plans for a $114 million expansion in Auburn.

Opelika’s city attorney Guy Gunter celebrated 50 years of legal service with 48 of those being with the city of Opelika, and Smiths Station announced Cyndi Farmer as its new city clerk at the end of August.

SEPTEMBER

Early September brought a 1% grocery tax cut to Alabama shoppers.

Opelika Middle School teacher Justin Devereux won the World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Poland.

The Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity broke ground on three new homes, and Auburn’s Well Read announced its plan for a second location.

Later in September, an event on Auburn’s Campus called Unite resulted in upwards of 2,000 people being baptized in a pond on campus.

The city of Opelika’s Community Relations department won a national award, and the Opelika city council approved an agreement with The Taylor luxury apartments.

New Realm Brewery Co. Taproom opened in Auburn in September and Womens Hope celebrated 40 years.

OHTS staged “Charlotte’s Web.”

Following two train accidents in a short period of time, train safety became a hot topic at a Lee County Commission meeting.

OCTOBER

October opened with the Lee County Fair and with the Lee County Humane Society re-branding as the CARE Humane Society,

The Rev. Clifford Jones was named as one of Alabama’s most influential men and Trinity Presbyterian celebrated 50 years of service in the community.

In early October, The Observer hired Anita Stiefel as its new managing editor.

The OFD celebrated its 150th anniversary and opened its Station No. 5.

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Valor Awards ceremony with 9/11 survivor Will Jimeno as the guest speaker.

The Fuller Center completed three houses in five days during the month.

On Oct. 30, The Observer celebrated its 15th birthday with a community-wide party.

NOVEMBER

Pet Supplies Plus opened in early November.

The Lee County Commission approved the use of ARPA funds for a free standing mental health clinic for East Alabama Health.

Loachapoka was excited to receive its new post office after being without one for four years.

Milo’s Hamburgers opened in Auburn.

The Pines Crossing reopened under its new name following extensive renovations.

Trinity Christian School packed 15,000 meals to help fight hunger and Opelika’s Pharmavite announced its latest expansion.

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland died on Nov. 3. Richard Cooley was sworn in as the new mayor of Smiths Station at the next scheduled city council meeting.

The Lee County Schools Board of Education hired Dr. Mike Howard as its new superintendent, replacing Dr. Mac McCoy, who will retire Dec. 31.

Community efforts fed thousands over Thanksgiving week, the Penguin Project launched and the Auburn-Opelika community welcomed and embraced British Auburn fan Paul Mortimer when he traveled to the area for the Iron Bowl.

Springvilla opened its two new disc golf courses with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of the month.

DECEMBER

The city of Opelika and Miele Manufacturing announced a $657 million investment in Opelika. Miele is set to open its first US production facility in Opelika in 2024.

Opelika City Council Member Todd Rauch traveled to China as part of the American Councils Young Political Leaders delegation,

The Taylor broke ground on its apartment complex, and the city of Loachapoka broke ground on its new community park.

Texas Roadhouse announced plans to open in Opelika, creating new jobs. and Opelika City Schools announced the hiring of a new head football coach, Bryan Moore.

LOOKING FORWARD

As 2023 ends and 2024 begins, The Observer, LIVE Lee Magazine, Neighborhood Tour Homes and Real Estate Magazine and the Lee County Listener podcast team want to wish our readers and community a Happy New Year.

Thank you for your support this year, and we look forward to serving you with local news for local people, by local people, for many years to come.