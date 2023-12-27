Hector’s Cantina & Grill

BY STACEY WALLACE | PHOTO BY MIKE WALLACE

by STACEY

PATTON WALLACE

Last month, on Sunday, Nov. 5, our good friend Jack had a very bad day. He stepped wrong and fell in his backyard, breaking both the tibia and fibula bones in his ankle. Even so, Jack, who teaches at a high school in Chambers County, insisted on going to work on Nov. 9, 10 and 13, before he had surgery on his ankle on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the East Alabama Ambulatory Surgery Center in Auburn.

I fussed at Jack, telling him that he should stay home. However, Jack said, “My doctor said I could go to work if I didn’t put any weight on my ankle.” Respectfully, Dr. Wallace disagreed with this opinion.

Since Jack couldn’t drive, one day after his accident, Mike and I offered to go get groceries for him at the Opelika WalMart. Mike pulled up to the side of the store to get Jack’s online order.

Now, I’m probably one of the least tech savvy individuals in all of Lee County; I don’t understand, trust or like most technology. However, even I have to admit that if a person, such as Jack, can’t drive to a store to shop, online ordering and pick up is pretty cool.

After a wonderful WalMart employee brought out Jack’s order, we headed toward his house. Mike and I didn’t know that an adventure was about to begin.

Jack, who was perched on his scooter, met us at the door; he only opened it a crack so that his dog Buddy wouldn’t get out. Jack is a law-abiding Opelika citizen, so Buddy stays in the house or goes out in Jack’s fenced-in backyard.

Unfortunately, when Buddy spied the wonders of the great outdoors, he broke free and darted past three adults. The chase was officially on that afternoon.

I stayed with Jack while Mike tried desperately to catch Buddy. That deliriously happy canine was running from yard to yard, helpfully watering the neighborhood and making fenced-in dogs bark furiously at him and his new-found freedom.

Poor Mike was doing his best to keep up, but Buddy was too fast for him. Wanting to help, I went up to two boys who looked to be in middle school and were playing basketball. Although the boys didn’t know me from Adam’s house cat, I explained the situation and asked if they would please help my husband catch Buddy and bring him home. God bless them; they immediately went to help Mike.

I went back to Jack and asked to use the powder room. While I was in there, I heard a thud and the sound of a dog’s toenails on the floor.

When I returned to Jack’s living room, Mike told me that he and the boys had managed to corral Buddy back to the house. However, the thud I heard was Jack falling from his scooter when he reached to close the door behind Buddy. Thankfully, he didn’t break anything else.

Also, while Mike picked up his scooter, two men, who were working on the house across the street, helped Jack up off the floor. People in Jack’s neighborhood are so kind and helpful.

Since Jack can’t drive, he couldn’t go home to see his mother for Thanksgiving. However, things are looking up for him. On Dec. 13, his cast came off and was replaced by a boot.

Jack was elated that he could shower and now sleep without the boot.

In spite of his accident, Jack is still helping me find new restaurants to review. Not long ago, Jack told me about a new Mexican restaurant in Auburn, Hector’s Cantina & Grill.

The restaurant is located at 1936 S. College St. in the former Mason Jar building.

Recently, Mike, William, Jack and I met at the restaurant, which opened Nov 27. 2022.

Hector Sanchez, the restaurant’s owner, lives in Opelika. When we arrived at the restaurant, I was impressed by the attractive interior; it was bright and roomy.

Danny, our server, was great, being helpful, kind and attentive. In fact, several people checked on us during our meal; we really appreciate wonderful service.

As an appetizer, Jack and I shared an order of Mexican guacamole. Mike ordered a beef burrito, and I chose the chicken quesadilla fajita. William selected the chicken fajita, and Jack chose the beef chimichanga. Everything was really great, from the beginning to the end of the meal. The tortilla chips were really light and fresh. Also, the Mexican guacamole was fresh and tasty with just a little kick. Our entrees were all wonderful as well as plentiful.

Besides our amazing entrees, Hector’s Cantina & Grill has a very extensive menu of other delectable dishes. For example, diners may choose from “de la parrilla,” which means “of the grill,” in English. Some choices include: steak Mexicano, pollo loco, Mexican fried chicken, super bowl and arroz con pollo. Under Hector’s specials, diners may also order from a large selection, some of which include: Mexican spaghetti, taquitos Mexicanos, flautas deluxe, chile relleno dinner and burrito Sancho Panza. Hector’s Cantina & Grill also has a terrific selection of seafood dishes as well, some of which include: Hector’s fishing trip, shrimp with rice, seafood quesadilla, salmon and fish tacos.

Therefore, you’re sure to find something you’ll love at this restaurant. Trust me, run and do not walk to Hector’s Cantina & Grill.

Hector’s Cantina & Grill is open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Hector’s Cantina & Grill makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people never lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.