Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of its newest guidebook, “100 Things to Do in Auburn, Alabama, Before You Die,” by Connie Pearson.

Auburn University men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl accurately dubbed Auburn as “an everything school,” because the sports scene has gone far beyond football. Auburn athletes excel in basketball, baseball, gymnastics, volleyball, equestrian events, swimming and much more.

The towns of Auburn and Opelika along with all of Lee County can make the same claim. They, too, are “everything” destinations. “100 Things to Do in Auburn, Alabama, Before You Die” shares the best places to eat, explore the outdoors, take in a sporting or cultural event, shop or learn something new.

Sip lemonade at Toomer’s Drugs or sample authentic Chinese cuisine at the Irritable Bao. Stroll the grounds of the Botanic, and see how they combine horticulture with farm-to-table dining. Catch a show at incredible performing arts centers, and time your visit for festivals like Syrup Soppin’ Day in Loachapoka. Play a round on an acclaimed golf course, go mountain biking at a beautiful state park or try putt-putt and beach volleyball.

The opportunities for fun are endless in Auburn, and proud Auburn graduate and prolific travel writer Pearson knows what she’s talking about. “100 Things to Do in Auburn, Alabama, Before You Die” walks readers through some of the best things in Auburn, offering suggestions even in-state rival fans can read with pleasure.

Scheduled Events for “100 Things to Do in Auburn, Alabama, Before You Die” include a book signing Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10:30 a.m to 2 p.m. at Botanic, located at 1702 Frederick Road in Opelika.

The event is free and open to the public.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Connie Collier Pearson graduated from Auburn University the same day as Pat Sullivan, Auburn’s first Heisman Trophy winner. She married into a family of Auburn alums, and two of her children have degrees from Auburn. She returns to Auburn often to visit friends and family, eat, shop, cheer on the Tigers and roll Toomer’s Corner. Pearson is a travel writer and blogger with over 300 articles published in print and online. Follow Pearson at ThereGoesConnie.com or on Facebook and Instagram @ThereGoesConnie.

