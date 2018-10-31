V3 Media Group named ‘Small Business of the Quarter’

Special to the

The Opelika Chamber is excited to announce that V3 Media Group was selected as the “Small Business of the Quarter” during the recent Chamber’s Business over Breakfast.

This award is given to a small business quarterly that has gone above and beyond to help their clients, given great customer services and shown generosity.

Founded originally as a logistics company in 2004, V3 Media developed freight management software to help automate their own processes.

After a few years, they sold logistics side of the business, and moved towards web-based software, applications, and development.

Today, they are primarily a digital marketing firm, creating solutions online and through digital graphics. Typically, they spend the majority of their time in three main areas: website design and development, SEO digital public relations and video production.

Their clients range from orthopedic surgeons, nonprofits, and clothing boutiques to large universities, injection molding manufacturers and commercial construction companies.

Each different business offers engaging challenges and opportunities for their team of designers to think through a fully-functional conceptual design that works for mobile devices, desktops, and everything in between.