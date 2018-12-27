Smiths Station City Council approve implementation of new employee handbook

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The Smiths Station City Council unanimously voted for the implementation of a new employee handbook during their rescheduled meeting tonight.

In previous meetings, Mayor Bubba Copeland described the former handbook as “severely outdated” and “in dire need of change.”



“This handbook is much needed and done out of necessity. This handbook gives us teeth and gives us the concrete details on how we can better conduct and operate our city government as a whole,” Copeland said.

Copeland discussed specific issues addressed by the handbook, including disciplinary action for city employees and condensing of their sick leave and vacation time into “paid or personal time off,” a grand total of four weeks.



“I want to make it very clear to everyone in attendance: by doing this, we’re not taking anything from anyone. Employees who have (time) built up will get whatever they have earned,” Copeland said. “As of Jan. 1, 2019, the barometer in which PTO time is levied will be different than what it is now.”



At the end of the meeting, Copeland thanked city council members and city employees for their contributions toward making 2018 “a great year for Smiths Station.”



In other business, the council:



voted to approve the formation of a personnel committee, made up of Copeland and council members Morris Jackson and Richard Cooley

voted to fill Chief Financial Officer Shelby Branton’s seat on the financial committee with Copeland, who previously served as a non-voting member

heard and approved the general fund budget report presented by Branton for the month of November.

The Smiths Station City Council regularly meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, with a work session beginning at 5:30 p.m. E.S.T. and regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. E.S.T. Their meetings are held in the council chambers within the Smiths Station Government Center, which is located at 2336 Lee Road 430. For more information, call 334-297-8771.