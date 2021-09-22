Youth for Christ to Host Annual Comedy Café

CONTRIBUTED BY YFC

Youth for Christ’s annual Comedy Café fundraiser is set for Monday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday, Nov. 9 at First Baptist Church of Opelika. Both nights will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is Youth for Christ’s second largest fundraiser of the year.

Each table for the evening is sponsored by a table host. Table hosts and guests will enjoy some family-friendly comedy, have some tasty desserts and hear all about the incredible things that God is doing through Youth for Christ.

This year’s event will feature Comedian Brad Stine. For more than 20 years, Stine has been one of the most unique Christian comics in the country. He has been featured on Fox & Friends, Huckabee, CNN as well as on numerous Christian broadcasts. His desire to mix his style of intelligent and relatable comedy observations has always been supplemented by his desire to inspire believers to be bold and unapologetic about their faith in Christ.

PHOTO by Kayla Jackson, Jackson Perspectives

YFC Executive Director Tabitha Vasilias is hopeful for a considerable turnout of support after a record-breaking Comedy Café in 2020.

“The Comedy Café is one of the most enjoyable things we offer the public each year,” Vasilas said. “It is a night of laughter and fun combined with an opportunity to learn about the ministry efforts of EAYFC. You won’t want to miss it. Go ahead and sign up to host a table and reserve your spot at this incredible event. We look forward to seeing you there”

For more information about the event or to sign up to be a table host/sponsor, visit: insideyfc.com/comedy_cafe or contact tabitha@insideyfc.com.