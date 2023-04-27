WoodmenLife Rep Earns Professional Honor

CONTRIBUTED BY

AUBURN —

Farris Bondurant, a sales representative of WoodmenLife for this area, has qualified for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, the premier association of financial professionals.

Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) is a global, independent association of more than 62,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. Bondurant has been a WoodmenLife Representative for 25 years. His office is located at 166 N. Gay St., Suite 12, in Auburn.

For more information about MDRT or WoodmenLife, contact Bondurant at 334-821-5050.

ABOUT WOODMENLIFE

WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a nonprofit. The organization gives back to its members across the country, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country. With a legacy of financial stability, WoodmenLife offers quality life insurance and retirement products. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife product. Members have access to many extras they can use now. To learn more about the organization, visit newsroom.WoodmenLife.org.