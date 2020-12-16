Winless no more

Trinity beats The Campus for first win

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

Brandon Riddle had 31 points and made six three pointers to help the Trinity Eagles Varsity Boys basketball team win its first game of the season 60-41 over The Campus, a private school from Columbus, Georgia.

Head Coach Paul Stith said it’s “easy to coach when somebody is that hot.”

Trinity led The Campus 27-23 coming out of the half. The third quarter is when Stith said his team began to pull away.

“We stopped turning the ball over,” he said.

The offense began to click and Trinity outscored The Campus 17-6 in the period. While the offense was in a groove, the Eagles stifled their opponents with versatile defense.

“Switching defenses seemed to frustrate their game plan a bit,” Stith said.

Trinity took a 15-point into the fourth but didn’t slow the tempo. The Eagles outscored The Campus by four in the final quarter and sealed their first win of the season.

Trinity was led by Riddle, who was “hitting everything in warmups,” Stith said.

The Eagles actually drew up a play for him on the first possession, but that was unsuccessful. Still, “guys kept finding him and feeding him,” Stith said, and Riddle kept making shots.

Lewis Reeves was dominant in the paint and finished second on the team in scoring with 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Daniel Adams, Connor Hammett and Brady Streetman round out the Eagles’ scoring with 7, 6 and 2 points, respectively. And although he didn’t score, Jackson Washburn had a team-high five rebounds.

According to Trinity’s online schedule, the Eagles will have a long time to relish in their first win. Trinity next plays in the new year, at Conecuh Springs at 6 p.m. on January 5th.