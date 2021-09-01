Community Welcome to the Community By opelikaobserver - September 1, 2021 0 27 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp State Farm Insurance — Lauren Bland located at 2701 Frederick Road, Suite 311, in Opelika. Bland and her team are excited to serve Lee County and are licensed to serve neighbors in Georgia as well. The agency provides insurance and financial services to help protect auto, home, property, business, life and health. Infinity Wellness – Take control of your health while having a blast! This private personal training facility provides intentional routines, group fitness classes and more designed to help you become the healthier and happiest version of yourself! Located at 2459 E Glenn Ave. in Auburn.Gear Gaming – Grab your friends for a fun night in downtown Opelika at Gear Gaming! They offer a wide variety of table top games and hobbies from slaying dragons to beating your friends in a rentable board game, all while enjoying some frosty beverages! Located at 817 S Railroad Ave. in Opelika.PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN AND OPELIKA CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE