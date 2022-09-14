A memorial service for W. Sam Pridgen was held Sept. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Opelika, 301 S. 8th St. Dr. Jeff Meyers presided.

W. Sam Pridgen was born May 20, 1943, in Enterprise, Alabama, to parents Betty Irene Pridgen and Willie Christian Pridgen. He began his heavenly journey surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 7, 2022.

Sam was a graduate of Opelika High School and the Berry Business School. He was also the owner and operator of Five Points Plaza and the Home Fashion Center for more than 50 years.

Sam was committed to his family, community and his church, where he always strived to serve others. His passions included family and friends, interacting with his friends in the ROMEO Club, his Sunday school class, church family and he was a faithful church usher for more years than we know. Sam enjoyed spending time on the lake, and purchasing and refurbishing real estate.

Sam was a devoted brother, uncle, cousin, friend and a dedicated father and grandfather.

Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Powell Pridgen, of 58 years; paternal grandparents, William and Claudie Pridgen, of Enterprise, Alabama, and maternal grandparents, Franklin and Addie Grissett, of Troy, Alabama, and his brother Jimmie E. Pridgen, of Comer, Georgia.

He is survived by his children Keith (Carol) Pridgen, Scott (Tina) Pridgen, Karen (Greg) and grandchildren Cole, Trace (Annie), Logan, Gage (Sophia), Cade, and great grandson Grant; sisters-in-law: Sheila Wilson and Janice (Larry) Blakeney. He is also survived by his sister Dr. Margaret Gursel, brother Dan (Linda) Pridgen, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Gratitude is expressed to the following: Dr. Kenneth Zouhary, Dr. Anna Zouhary, Dr. Brandon Johnson and Dr. Ben Drake. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the many professionals who cared for him at East Alabama Medical Center and the Spencer Cancer Center.

Donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Opelika, in lieu of flowers.