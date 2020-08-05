Tyler Whitten to take over as Auburn Public Library Director

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

Tyler Whitten has spent twenty years as a city of Auburn employee and is taking over as the Auburn Public Library Director next month.

Whitten has served as the assistant library director under Chris Warren for twelve years and will take over Sept. 1, according to a city of Auburn press release.

“I’m looking forward to a future of firsts,” Whitten said. “As the world changes and adapts to new circumstances, we must ensure that the library is available to our patrons in the ways that are meaningful and practical for them, whether that’s through an email exchange or a conversation in the facility.

“My hope is that the Auburn Public Library and its staff will always be the resource our residents reach for when they need information, help with technology or inspiration in their learning and recreational adventures.”

Whitten first began with the library in 2001 as a reference librarian, working evenings and weekends, the release said. He knew the library when it was still located on Ross Street.

Following his gig as a reference librarian, Whitten took over the role of technical services coordinator.

“In this role, he supervised the migration from the library’s previous automation system to its current one, which gave patrons access to search the library’s collections, place holds and renew items online for the first time,” the release said.



Whitten has served as the assistant library director for twelve years, but he has goals for the future. The new director hopes to grow the services that serve the community, the release said.

“Auburn quickly became my home, and serving this community that has meant so much to me, both professionally and personally, has become a lifelong passion,” Whitten said.

Whitten’s previous accomplishments with the library have included adding eBooks to the library, moving the library to the Thach Avenue location, switching the library to a new automation system for consumer ease and more.

“The Auburn Public Library is a pillar in our community, and Tyler has played a large role in its success over the last 19 years,” said City Manager Jim Buston. “I look forward to seeing him lead the Auburn Public Library into even more success as he steps into this new role.”