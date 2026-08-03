Municipal Election Q&A: Ron Anders, Robert Wilkins

The following is a question-and answer session between Auburn Villager Editor Brian Woodham and Mayor Ron Anders. Reprinted with permission.

AUBURN VILLAGER: Auburn’s experienced a lot of growth over the last decade and a half, and some residents might not be as familiar with you as lifelong residents of Auburn. Could you provide some background information for people who might be new to town and not know much about you?

RON ANDERS: My family moved to Auburn in the mid-60s. My grandfather and my father opened a retail business called Anders Bookstore, which was a traditional college bookstore. I’ve been here more or less ever since then. After college, I moved to Birmingham for a couple years, but came back to Auburn in the late 80s, and have been here ever since.

My family had that business for over 40 years. It was a great place for me to be exposed to what makes Auburn unique. My parents allowed my brother and I to be very involved in the business, from just hanging out with them while they were working to having odd jobs there as young teenagers and college students. And then eventually I got to work there for over 20 years as an adult.

I met my wife in the early 90s at our bookstore, and we’ll be celebrating number 34 here this August. All three of our children are Auburn University graduates. Very proud of what they have become in their jobs. They are all married now, and we are the proud grandparents of three grandchildren, two girls and a boy, and we’ll be expecting our third granddaughter — our fourth grandchild — the day of the election.

But Auburn has been very, very good to me and my family. It provided a way for us to live in this community and be a part of [it]. My parents were both very involved in the community. My father served in a lot of traditional roles that people who own businesses in Auburn would serve in, whether it’s the Chamber of Commerce, coaching my brother and I on teams or being involved in their church. My mom helped start the first hospice in the county that was actually a nonprofit back in the days when those services were not provided. And so I’ve just watched their hearts as they give into this community, and so it was just really, you know, something I’ve learned as I’ve witnessed my parents, to serve.

So, I when I moved back home, I had an opportunity to be involved in the community and was very active in the community, and that has led to these opportunities here in the city that I’m very proud to be a part of, and ultimately become the mayor. My wife is a small business owner. She’s got a boutique studio for pilates in this community that she’s had for a number of years. I have one son and his wife that live here in Auburn and my other two children. My other son lives in Huntsville, and my daughter lives right now in Washington D.C.

AUBURN VILLAGER: What is your background in regards to service in the Auburn community?

RON ANDERS: I always tell the story when I’m especially around the Chamber of Commerce. There was a day when I just moved home and I was in my mid-20s. And Gail Alsobrook, who was the president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce at the time and a sweet lady, she walked into the store one day and said, “I need to speak to you,” and I didn’t have any idea what she might want. She says, “I’d like to have someone nominate you for the board.” I said, “Well, I’m awful honored. I feel awful young.” She said, “Well, but that’s the point. You’re the only young business person in this community right now, and we need you to serve on the board.” So that got me started in a journey of being involved in different activities in the town.

And the Chamber of Commerce was certainly a great, great place for me to participate and do the good work of continuing to make Auburn better and help small businesses thrive in this community. Ultimately, I was elected chair of the Chamber of Commerce, and my father and I have the unique distinction of being the first parent and child to be the chairs of the Chamber of Commerce, and so that’s a very important organization, and I’m very proud of the work they do today.

But that led to other opportunities, whether it was through the Boys and Girls Club or through the Child Advocacy Center. I was very involved in my church as far as serving as a deacon and teaching Sunday school. When my boys played different sports, I generally was their coach in everything that they participated in. And I had a couple of unique opportunities to bring different types of things to our community. The first was the Dixie Youth World Series. In 2005, Auburn hosted the 50th Dixie Youth World Series, which most importantly gave our local children a chance to be a host team in the World Series, where they didn’t have to win their way — they got to play because of our hard work. And 20 years ago, that was a really big deal to our community. To think that today we’ve seen the most famous soccer player in the world step foot onto our field. Back in those days, when those 9-, 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds came to Auburn to play for the World Series championship that week, that was a really big deal.

And then we took that and we ended up winning an opportunity to host the Super 7, which began as a Super 6. That was a very unique project that we were asked to form a partnership with the city of Tuscaloosa and the city of Opelika, as well as the University of Alabama, and so you’ve got this whole Auburn-Alabama dynamic coming together to put a proposal in front of the Alabama High School Association that says we want to share in partnership hosting the Super 6 each year. And for about 15 years, we swapped hosting that event. I believe, at the end of the day, it was a net positive for our community. People were very proud to host that event in Auburn, and what we tried to do is with the year that the Iron Bowl would be in Tuscaloosa, that at least Auburn would get to host the Super 7. And so that brought a little bit of economy to our community in a year where the big game was not played here.

That was through partnerships. It was through the city of Auburn. It was through Auburn University. It was through the city of Opelika. It was through hundreds of volunteers. It was a big deal to host that, and I believe at the end of the contract, we had hosted it eight times, and it was a lot of fun and very enjoyable. All of those community service and civic service opportunities again, along with being in a small family retail business, paved the way to take the next step to being an elected official in the state.

AUBURN VILLAGER: What prompted you to seek a third term as mayor and what do you hope to accomplish if elected for four more years?

RON ANDERS: I just feel like the opportunities are still right there in front of us, and there are some personal goals that I would like to see our community get to the finish line on. We’ve got a lot of momentum right now, and I believe there’s a chance for our city council, for many of us that have been working together over the last four to eight years, to stay in place. Five of those city council members have already been certified and reelected. I believe everything is in place for us to continue to have momentum to make great decisions on behalf of our citizens.

When I think about things that are important to me — getting a South precinct built for our police officers, so on the southern part of our community they can get to where they need to get to quicker, and they can also remind those that maybe don’t have our best intentions in mind that they’re there, and we’re available and we’re watching. So I just believe, ultimately to protect our community at the kind of level that we all want to see us be protected by, that having that facility for our police officers is key to the future public safety of our community.

Our citizens have asked us to put a put a heightened focus on our road network. Obviously, the growth that has come from our city and our university has created times where it’s a little more difficult and it takes a little longer to get to where you want to go in our community. And so we have allocated a sizable amount of resources, citizen resources, to working on our road network and our intersection network over the next five years. And I’m committed to making that happen. Those are trying projects because when you go and redo an intersection, redo a road, there’s always orange cones, and there’s always delays that you’ve got to work through. But by and large, ultimately, those are the right things for us to do.

Additionally, there’s some parks and rec projects, particularly the Richland Road project, getting Richland Road started as a location for parks and rec amenities in our future. North Auburn has needed some of those amenities, and so the first project we’re looking at on Richland Road is a youth baseball and softball complex. Our ladies who play softball have been kind of hopped, skipped and jumped over in our community over the timeline of girls softball being offered, and now it’s time for them to have an identifiable complex that they can call the Auburn Softball Complex.

In addition, we need some more room for youth baseball due to the growth in our community, and so that will be the kickoff of the first project on Richland Road. You’ll see there’s a master plan. Ultimately, most anything you could think of that involves parks and rec will probably end up in and around Richland Park. We believe that’s going to be a tremendous asset to all of Auburn, particularly the north part of Auburn. There’s also a pond there that allows us to think cleverly about how we want to utilize that. And so, those three things from just getting-things-done-in-a-project standpoint.

I think the continuation of our partnership with Auburn University is key and critical, and it opens the doors for opportunities that are great for our community. And the research park is certainly an entity that has been built in partnership with the city of Auburn that I believe we’re still scratching the surface of what it can really mean to our community. The new RFID building is a great example of the city and the university — the Industrial Development Board and the Research Park Board — coming together and thinking of clever ways and the best ways to create opportunities and to create capacity in this community in alignment with the university, and I’m excited about what that relationship is going to be in the future.

I’m also excited to continue to work with East Alabama Health and continue to expand their footprint in our community and making health care more accessible to those that live in Auburn. Having the freestanding emergency room on campus on the north side of town has been critical, and I believe there’s many, many of our citizens that would say they’re thankful that that facility was there when they needed it. So the expansion of East Alabama’s footprint in our community and what they continue can continue to mean to our citizens that have tremendous needs — when you have a health need, that’s sometimes a pretty serious need — it’s something I want to continue to work on as well.

AUBURN VILLAGER: Stretching all the way back to when the city began conducting a citizen survey, traffic flow and infrastructure have basically been the top two priorities identified by citizens as what they want addressed, and today those are still the top two priorities. How do we do enough to address those concerns? What needs to happen to get us to that next step?

RON ANDERS: Look, heads and beds always come before the road improvements. It’s just the natural progression of a community. We have been committed. I mean, if you look at all of our budgets and you look at all of our projects, we have done something every year. We have committed sizable community resources to certain road intersection projects every year. We have certainly taken the idea that you cannot eat the elephant all in one meal. You’ve got to stay on top of it. That’s why we pave a few roads every year.

But the time has come now due to the growth of the community and the university. I think it’s important to recognize that, since 2018, 40 percent of the growth that has happened in Auburn has been Auburn University growth, and that’s exciting. That means that what people see in Auburn, the city of Auburn, they’re seeing in some manner in Auburn University, and I believe those are good signals that our community’s on the right track when people want to be here. So we’ve just got to continue to work at that, and we have consultants that help us make those decisions as to where the most critical needs are, and we certainly listen to our citizens about where they think the most critical needs are. But I believe in a growing community, there’s always going to be a need for traffic infrastructure improvements. That’s just that’s just how cities work.

But are we going to more aggressively approach that over the next five to six years? Absolutely, I mean, if you look in our CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) we’re looking at about $150 million between now and 2030 that we’re committing to road improvement projects, which include intersections. So our citizens have my commitment that we’re going to stay after this, and we’re going to stay acutely on top of it. That’s never going to mean that there’s not going to be times at 5 o’clock in the afternoon or 7:45 in the morning, when you’ve got to be thoughtful about where you’re going and how you’re going to get there, and how much time do you have to get there. That’s just the nature of a growing community, but we’re working on it.

Ultimately, there’s a big project called the Outer Loop, which has been talked about for a long time that, more or less, builds a release valve that goes from 280 to I-85, and that’s a major project. It’s going to cost a lot of money, and we’re going to go ahead and start planning for it right now. We want to make that project shovel ready, so when we do receive the money that we need to build that project, we’re ready to go.

I believe the extension of Yarborough Farms Boulevard is going to be a big help to those people who live on the north side of town, to give another road that runs parallel to Shug Jordan Parkway, runs parallel to Farmville, that goes from right there where the AU Club entrance is past the new high school all the way over to the Cary Creek entryway. I believe that this can be a tremendous help to our community for those people in North Auburn.

I would also say this in a related topic. When you think about the projects that have been approved recently, whether it’s the new Kroger shopping center project or the Foundry, there’s one line of thought where people could believe that that’s just going to add more traffic. We believe that it’s going to lessen traffic because the people who live on the north side of our community, who get in the car to make most of their daily trips to wherever they’re going, that once these projects are built out, they’re going to find a lot of those daily needs, including where their children might be going to school, are going to be close by. And so they’re not going to have to leave a neighborhood that’s off Farmville Road or off Donahue and travel all the way to the southern side of our community to just go to basic entities to serve their needs. They’re probably more than likely going to find all of that right there.

So whether it’s a place that they want to have a meal, whether they need to go to the bank or the cleaners or the vet or the doctor or the dentist or buy new shoes for their children to go back to school, there’s a great opportunity for all that to be right there in front of them — plus grocery stores — and keep them from getting out on the main roads and being caught up in additional traffic. And so we’re really hopeful it’s going to be a help. But it’s going to be a tremendous asset to traffic challenges in our community; it’s not going to create more.

AUBURN VILLAGER: : Elsewhere in the latest Citizen Survey, residents expressed the most dissatisfaction with city leadership in the level of public involvement in decision-making and transparency of city government. How do you address those concerns?

RON ANDERS: When I became the mayor, we made a conscious decision to really change the way our city council meetings work. And we offer a number of opportunities for people to speak during city council meetings, whether they’re speaking during a public hearing, whether they’re speaking about things that are on the agenda at that point in our meeting or they’re speaking at the end as far as citizens’ communications. We also made the decision to broadcast our meetings on radio as well as stream them through our streaming services, and they’re all archived where you could go back and watch them at any point in time. We changed the way our boards and commissions work to allow people to apply for those positions, and then for the two boards and commissions that we felt like were elevated, we created an interview process for people to be selected to go through interview processes. Ultimately, for boards and commissions, the council has to select a person to serve in those roles, and those are a lot of times very difficult decisions to make.

I believe when I see our city council members, and I know what comes before me, and citizens reach out to us to ask questions or to express concerns, I watch us, what I believe, be very responsive. That doesn’t mean that if you’ve got a pothole up the street that it gets fixed the next day. But as far as elected officials responding to those folks that they represent, I believe by and large our city council has done a great job of that. And I’m not saying we’re perfect. With the volume of calls and communications we get, invariably somebody’s going to forget to call somebody back or forget to return an email. But I watch and I listen to our council members and how they’re responding to their constituents and working through the staff here at the city of Auburn, primarily the city manager, to get things addressed. And I believe that we’re doing as good a job as we can possibly do.

All of our meetings are, when we pass our budget, that’s all presented to our community. They have time to evaluate our budget before we conduct any types of hearings or meetings about that. All of those meetings are very public, and you know we thoroughly pass a budget after what we believe is plenty of time for people to consume the information and understand the decisions that we’re making. I believe leaders and cities can always improve, and we can always get better at those kinds of things. But I believe without question that we have taken significant steps to make our city government as available to our citizens as possible.

AUBURN VILLAGER: One of the bigger recent citizen-involvement projects is Auburn 2040. The community came together in the fall of 2024 to work on the project. Where does the process stand and why the delay in a final product?

RON ANDERS: Well, the city manager and the staff have a draft, and this was brought up at a recent council meeting. It’s our desire that this is going to be approved by this council before their term is out, so the last council meeting for this term would be the second meeting in October, and it’s our desire to get it approved then. It’s just a lot of information. It’s a lot of decisions. It’s trying to cull down all the talking points and all the things that were discussed into some tangible goals that the city can put into play over the next 14 years. It just takes time and thought. We don’t want to be reckless about this. I’m on the record at a council meeting as saying that we’re going to get this done by the time the term of this council is over with. So, I guess technically that’s Oct. 31.

If it’s going to be useful to your community, you want it to make sense for our community, and there’s just a lot of information. And look, we had a tremendous outpouring of support from our community, and we’re certainly thankful for that. It’s a shame we had a lot of momentum, and then the pandemic hit. Hopefully, you know, in a perfect world, this would have been done and dealt with by now. But it just didn’t work out that way. And trying to get the train back on the tracks, it was just challenging.

AUBURN VILLAGER:The recruitment and construction of data centers is at the forefront of many communities’ economic development right now. Where do you stand on the issue as it pertains to Auburn?

RON ANDERS: We have a couple of data centers in this community. I would say, based on what we are hearing and seeing that is being built across the country, I would call them smaller data centers. We are fine with that number right now, and we are not trying attempting to engage any other data center companies to come into our community. We’re blessed that in the city of Auburn we have a lot of momentum with our industrial recruitment. We have had a strong summer of announcements of companies that are either coming to Auburn or expanding in Auburn. We just announced one last week at the air show, and that’s where we are really hanging our hat as far as industrial recruitment is with those companies that, particularly in the automobile and air sector. That along with the potential of the research park, really gives us plenty to work on and a lot of opportunities, and that’s where we’re going to focus our time.

AUBURN VILLAGER: You’re closing in on the end of your second term in office. What has been the most challenging or surprising aspect of serving as mayor over the last eight years?

RON ANDERS: When I look back on the first eight years, the first term was very challenging. One can think that they are ready for something, but until you sit in the chair and have to do the job — that’s the best experience you’re ever going to get. And so in my first term, 2018 and 2019 were just extremely challenging. My wife and I, both of us lost a parent. Auburn lost a police officer for the first time in history. We lost the voice of Auburn in a tragic automobile accident, and then COVID-19 hit. That was just a tremendous, tremendous challenge to attempt to lead through a situation that really no one was prepared for. The rules of trying to deal with that, the policies were forever changing. It was controversial.

People, there was a lot of anxiety, and it was hard to do business. It was hard to manage and lead a city when you can’t get together and talk, when you’re having your meetings through Zoom and making critical decisions on behalf of your community. It was just a very, very challenging time.

And when I look back over my first two terms here in the city, that first term was very challenging and the COVID part was the most challenging. Losing Will Buechner was also another situation that Auburn had never experienced before, and it was certainly not something I ever thought that I would be dealing with as mayor of Auburn. But I’m very proud how we have recognized Officer Buechner by naming a road for him, a critical road that we need as a community, but recognizing his value and his sacrifice to Auburn forever, permanently naming that road for him.

AUBURN VILLAGER: What is your pitch to the Auburn community for why you should be reelected to a third term?

RON ANDERS: I believe that if you look at what we’ve gotten done last eight years, including some very challenging times for a couple of years in my first term, there is a resume of progress. We were very challenged by our inventory of parks and rec facilities. And we have shored that up and been very aggressive, if you look at our soccer complex, if you look at Lake Wilmore, if you look at the ball fields at Lake Wilmore. One of the projects I’m most proud of is the Town Creek Inclusive Playground.

If you look at bringing the beginnings of a hospital to our city, onto campus; if you look at what has happened with our industrial recruitment and the kind of companies now that are providing jobs for our community; if you look at the relationship with the city of Auburn and Auburn University and what we have continued to work on together, I believe people can see that we have been doing the very best we can for them.

I still am very bullish on the fact that Auburn has bright and wonderful days in the future, and I hope by the work and the efforts and the commitment that they’ve seen out of me over eight years that they will allow me to continue to lead this community for another four years.