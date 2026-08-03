Anchored in truth | Failure isn’t the final chapter

OPINION —

In the spring of 2000, I was playing college baseball when I had the opportunity to pitch against LSU. They were the best and biggest team I’d ever faced. And somehow, I walked away with a victory. I was incredibly proud. There was just one problem. And unfortunately, the problem didn’t reveal itself until the next game I pitched in. The problem wasn’t the victory. The problem was what I allowed that victory to produce inside me. Instead of building gratitude and confidence, it fostered an attitude that left me unprepared for my next outing. I carried yesterday’s success onto the mound as though it guaranteed today’s result. Then, on the first fastball I threw, the opposing batter hit it so hard and so far, that I’m still not convinced it’s landed.

Most of us like the parts of David’s story that make us feel courageous. We remember the shepherd boy standing in the Valley of Elah, facing Goliath with only a sling, five smooth stones and unwavering confidence in God. While an entire army trembled, David stepped forward in faith. It’s one of Scripture’s greatest pictures of spiritual courage. But David’s story didn’t end in that valley.

Years later, the same man who once stood boldly before a giant stumbled beneath the weight of his own desires. David saw Bathsheba, allowed lust to take root and acted upon it. When she became pregnant, he tried to hide what he’d done. One lie led to another. One sinful decision demanded another. Eventually, David arranged for her husband, Uriah, to be placed in the fiercest part of the battle and abandoned there to die. The man who once defeated a giant had become trapped by the sin within his own heart.

That contrast should humble us. Spiritual victories don’t make us immune to spiritual failure. A strong faith yesterday doesn’t excuse carelessness today. We can stand courageously in one season and stumble terribly in another. David’s fall didn’t begin with murder or adultery. It began with a wandering heart, a lingering look and thoughts that were allowed to remain. Sin almost always begins long before the first outward action. Like a virus, it grows quietly before it destroys publicly.

At first, David probably believed he could control the situation. But sin never remains a servant for long. It promises control and brings bondage. David tried to cover what he’d done, but every attempt pulled him deeper into it. That’s still how sin works. We tell ourselves it’s only one compromise, one dishonest statement, one secret conversation, one private habit or one moment of anger. But sin rarely stays where we place it. It grows, spreads and demands more than we ever intended to give. Yet, no matter how far we fall, God still gives us hope.

God sent the prophet Nathan to David, and he told him about a wealthy man who took the only lamb belonging to a poor man. David became angry and demanded justice. Then Nathan spoke four devastating words: “You are the man.”

David could’ve defended himself. He could’ve blamed Bathsheba, his position, his loneliness or the pressures of leadership. He could’ve silenced Nathan and continued pretending nothing had happened. Instead, David replied, “I have sinned against the Lord.” That confession didn’t erase the consequences of his actions. Sin leaves scars. David’s choices wounded his family, damaged others and brought lasting sorrow into his life. But his failure wasn’t the final chapter.

David’s prayer after Nathan confronted him is found in Psalm 51. It isn’t the prayer of a man making excuses.

It’s the cry of someone who finally sees his sin clearly: “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” David didn’t merely ask God to improve his behavior. He asked God to remake his heart. That’s where genuine restoration begins. God wasn’t finished with David, and He isn’t finished with you either.

This doesn’t mean sin is insignificant. Grace isn’t permission to keep falling without repentance. But the gospel reminds us that our worst failure doesn’t have to become our final identity. David points us toward Jesus. Where David failed, Jesus remained faithful. Where David surrendered to temptation, Jesus overcame it. Where David deserved judgment, Jesus carried the judgment that belonged to sinners. Through His death and resurrection, Christ offers forgiveness, cleansing, restoration and a new beginning.

Perhaps right now you’re carrying the weight of something you’ve done. Maybe others know about it. Maybe no one does. Perhaps you’ve convinced yourself that God could never use you again. Remember David. The same man who wrote about defeating giants also wrote one of Scripture’s most honest prayers of repentance.

The Christian life isn’t the story of people who never fall. It’s the story of broken people who learn where to turn when they do. Jesus doesn’t excuse our sin. He confronts it, forgives it and restores those who come to Him with humble and repentant hearts.

Failure may become part of your story, but through Christ, it doesn’t have to be the end of it.