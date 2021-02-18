Two men arrested on Capital Murder charges

Contributed by the

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

On Feb. 17, at approximately 9:21 a.m., Marcus Okeef Wigley (35) of Auburn was apprehended in the 1200 block of Amy Court in Auburn by members of the United States Marshal Service, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police Division. Wigley was arrested on a charge of Capital Murder in connection with the death of Thomas Anthony Green (18) of Auburn.

On Sept. 5,2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m., 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Green was walking near the area of Foster Street and Clark Avenue in Auburn when he was assaulted and abducted by three black males. According to witnesses at the scene, the three males put Green in the back seat of a dark SUV and drove away. The witnesses were also able to identify three males, including Taharra Jaquay Brunson (41) and Marcus Okeef Wigley, as taking part in the assault and kidnapping.

On Sept. 10, 2020, the body of Thomas Green was located in a wooded area in the Waverly community of northeast Lee County. He appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Wigley and Brunson were arrested for Kidnapping 1st Degree by the Auburn Police Division at that time. Both men were released after posting $50,000 bond each. Tahara Brunson was arrested on a probation violation on Sept. 17, 2020, and has remained in the Lee County Detention Facility.

During the course of the ensuing homicide investigation, evidence was obtained that linked both Wigley and Brunson to the shooting death of Thomas Green. Based on the evidence, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators secured Capital Murder Warrants for Wigley and Brunson. Both men are now being held at the Lee County Detention Center without bond.

The case remains under investigation and more charges and additional arrests are expected. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

