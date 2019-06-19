Tim Hudson named ‘Distinguished Citizen of the Year’ by local Boy Scout Council

By Michelle Key

Publisher

Former major-league baseball pitcher Tim Hudson was honored last Thursday night at the Boy Scout’s Chattahoochee Council’s annual ‘Distinquished Citizen Award’ dinner.

After Hudson’s baseball career, he and his wife Kim created the Hudson Family Foundation to give back to those in need across our communities.

“It has become tradition that each year we honor local leaders for their contributions to ourcommunities,” said Chattahoochee Council’s Scout Executive/CEO. Juan Osorio. “So, Tim, thank you so much for allowing us to honor you tonight.”

“In both his professional and personal life, Tim served as positive role models for our youth,” added Osorio. “We are proud to present him with this honor as he represents the core values of scouting.”

“It is a great honor and I feel very blessed to be able to have a platform to be able to do some things (for the community.) Just to be honored and recognized at something like this is special to me and my family. I have always been supportive of the Boy Scouts and I appreciate everything they do with these young boys and girls and anyway I can come in and help out is something that I am always willing to do,” Hudson said.

About the

Chattahoochee

Council

The Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America’s mission is to serve others by helping to instill values in young people and, in other ways, prepare them to make ethical choices over their lifetime in achieving their full potential. The Chattahoochee Council offers a program for boys and girls, ages six to 21, serving nearly 5,000 in 15 counties in West Central Georgia and East Central Alabama.

The Chattahoochee Council is a private nonprofit and governed council and all of money raised locally stays in the local council. For more information, visit Chattahoochee-bsa.org or BeAScout.org.