2021-10-23 Breast Cancer Awareness PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER

Turn the Page on Breast Cancer was a free event sponsored by the Well Red Bookstore in Auburn which aimed to shine a light on breast cancer awareness month. The Gene Machine, a revamped shuttle that educates individuals about breast cancer mutations, and Relay for Life were on hand. Well Red also sponsored giveaways at the event.