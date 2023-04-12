The Wait Is Over: Buc-ee’s Opens in Auburn

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —

On Monday, April 10, the highly anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Auburn lived up to all the hype.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders prepares to cut the ribbon at the Buc-ee’s grand opening.

Buc-ee the Beaver accompanied Auburn Mayor Ron Anders Jr. and company for a ribbon cutting that will change the Auburn landscape forever. Sitting beside the I-85 ramp that welcomes many from Montgomery and Atlanta to The Plains, the 53,470-square-foot building will be a one-stop shop for many on game days, road trips or, as shown by the opening-day frenzy, anytime people feel the craving for a fresh brisket sandwich, egg-and-cheese biscuit or any delicacy your mind can think of.

With 120 gas tanks, a store full of food and supplies, a spacious parking lot, clean bathrooms and much more, Buc-ee’s is set to have an impact far beyond the store.

“Buc-ee’s has established an anchor here that will spur growth and redevelopment in this area for years to come,” Anders said. “When we have talked about Buc-ee’s and the citing impact it will have on our community and Lee County in general, we really mean it. The property and sales taxes that will be generated from this establishment will boost the city services as well as public education in our city and across our county, touching the lives of all of Auburn and Lee County’s children.”

A Buc-ee’s truck holds plenty of Buc-ee’s plushies inside the new store.

In addition to the natural economic boost it will bring, Buc-ee’s has agreed to donate $50,000 annually to community programs and activities that will be used at the discretion of the city. Buc-ee’s will also provide hundreds of jobs to the community, something that Buc-ee’s Owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin said he takes pride in.

“On the way in, I saw a billboard that said ‘now hiring: $17-22 an hour.’ That makes us very happy, and we are lucky to be able to provide those kinds of great jobs for communities,” Aplin said. “The mayor mentioned 175 jobs — I can pretty much assure you there’ll be a whole bunch more than 175 to take care of this location and to provide the services that we want to serve.”

The city of Auburn and Buc-ee’s both voiced their appreciation for one another and their willingness to work together to bolster an already-growing community. Not only are they looking to add life to a college town, their mission is to serve families, and as Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville said, bring the youth back to the community.

At the end of the day, Buc-ee’s has something for everyone. It will fuel many tailgates, fill many tanks, charge quite a few Teslas — but at its core, it will put a smile on people’s faces.

“It’s family friendly, first and foremost,” said Auburn City Council Ward 8 Member Tommy Dawson. “They really treat you nice when you walk in the door, and it’s got a hometown atmosphere about it. And I really think it will be a nice addition to football Saturdays in the fall. It’s a good place to pick up tailgating supplies and things of that nature.”

Stay tuned for for a special twist to the Auburn Buc-ee’s. As of now, it is selling its normal items, but as the merchandising team receives more data on what customers are buying in the coming months, the store will cater its supplies toward community demand, said a Buc-ee’s estate advisor.

Scroll through more photos from the event below: