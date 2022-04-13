The Pants Store to Join Publix-Anchored Center in Auburn

CONTRIBUTED TO

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN –

Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced today that The Pants Store will open this fall at The Shops at Gay Street in Auburn, Alabama. The Pants Store is the first of several tenants to join the new Publix-anchored development in the heart of downtown Auburn.

Started by owners John and Michael Gee’s grandfather, The Pants Store opened in 1950 as a pants wholesaler in downtown Leeds, Alabama. Gee’s father took over the family business in 1976, followed by Michael Gee and his brother John in 2007.

“We are always looking for the right opportunity and this location was something we couldn’t pass up,” said Owner Michael Gee. “We are looking forward to being a part of the Auburn family.”

The Pants Store since expanded to seven locations in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Auburn.

“The Shops at Gay Street is an excellent new development project located in the heart of Auburn,” said Mary Beyer Lell, head of leasing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “Our team has a strong history of working on grocery-anchored developments and The Pants Store is a natural fit for the college town.”

The Pants Store is set to open later this year. For more information about The Shops at Gay Street, visit crawfordsq.com.

ABOUT THE SHOPS

AT GAY STREET

The Shops at Gay Street is a new development opening this fall in the heart of Auburn, Alabama. Anchored by Publix, The Shops at Gay Street is located directly off Magnolia Street near the Auburn University campus. The shopping center totals approximately 35,600 square feet. For information about leasing opportunities at The Shops at Gay Street, visit crawfordsq.com/properties.

ABOUT CRAWFORD SQUARE REAL ESTATE ADVISORS

Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based, full-service leasing and management company specializing in the Southeast region. The company relies on its team of experienced professionals to provide clients with superior service in leasing, property management, accounting, marketing and construction management — producing exceptional asset results and value enhancement. CSREA currently manages and leases 32 retail and mixed-use venues in six states comprising over 9.3 million square feet including The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery, Alabama, Camp Creek Marketplace in East Point, Georgia, and Westport Village in Louisville, Kentucky. Additional information can be found at crawfordsq.com.