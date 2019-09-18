The Oaks School exceeding expectations in early years of football program

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

In its first season of fielding a varsity football program, The Oaks School is off to an impressive 2-3 start.

They also have a junior varsity squad which began playing football last year.

Following is a recap from both school’s contests last week.

Middle School

Oaks Middle School lost 48-8 against Community Christian School from Stockbridge, Georgia.

Quarterback J.D. Dallas finished 1-of-6 passing for 17 yards, connecting once with Jedd Scott for 17 yards and the team’s only touchdown of the night. Jaden McKee led The Oaks with 111 yards on 15 carries, with Dallas adding 33 yards on 10 carries.

The Oaks suffered some tough injuries right after the half with both starting running backs and their third-string running departing the game and not returning.

Jagger and Carter Scott led the Oaks defense with five tackles each. Landon Childree adding four tackles to the effort.

Oaks Middle School plays Griffin Christian School next Thursday in Griffin.

Varsity

The Oaks varsity squad defeated Victory Baptist Christian School from Loganville, Georgia 46-12 last Thursday night to improve to 2-3 on the season.

Josiah Frick led all rushers with 53 yards on nine carries. Daniel Adams had 43 yards on three carries, Jaxxon Scott had 68 yards on seven carries and one TD, also added three two-point conversions.

Scott also had 173 yards in the air, finishing 6-of-8 through the air.

Daniel Adams had 66 yards and one TD on two catches, while Lane Starling had 61 yards and one TD on two catches.

Defensively, Lane Starling led the way with a 60-yard interception return for a TD. Jacob Brown and Zane McWhorter had four tackles each while Luke Christian and Cameron Williams had six tackles each. Jackson Senn and Silas Frick notched three tackles each. Adams also had an interception.

The Oaks will play on the road at Covington Christian School in Conyers, Georgia next Friday.

The Oaks play all their home games at Moore Stadium in Opelika.