Opelika Chamber announces 2027 ‘Wizarding Wonders’ trip to England, Scotland

BY OBSERVER STAFF

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is inviting travelers to experience the magic, history and scenery of England and Scotland during its 2027 Opelika Abroad trip.

The “Wizarding Wonders of England & Scotland” tour is scheduled for Oct. 5-15, 2027, and will include stops in London, Oxford, Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands. The 11-day journey combines famous Harry Potter filming locations with historic castles, scenic countryside and some of the United Kingdom’s best-known landmarks.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Wizarding Wonders trip to life for 2027,” said Ali Rauch, president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber. “This Opelika Abroad journey is all about sharing the magic of London and Scotland — from iconic Harry Potter locations to historic castles and stunning train rides through the Scottish Highlands. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just want to explore the British countryside, including the Cotswolds, this trip is designed to create unforgettable memories with old friends and new. We have limited spots available for this trip and feel certain it’ll sell out quickly. You don’t want to miss it!”

The itinerary includes four nights in London, three nights in Edinburgh and two nights in Fort William. Travelers will receive round-trip scheduled airfare from Atlanta, overseas airport and hotel transfers, nine nights of hotel accommodations, daily breakfast and two dinners.

Among the featured experiences are a full-day visit to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, where travelers can see sets, costumes and props from the Harry Potter films. The group will also travel through the Cotswolds to Oxford, with planned visits to Christ Church College, the Bodleian Library and the Divinity School.

In Scotland, travelers will tour Edinburgh, visit Edinburgh Castle and explore Harry Potter-related sites throughout the city. The itinerary also includes Alnwick Castle, a filming location used in the first two Harry Potter movies, and an interactive broomstick training session.

The Scottish Highlands portion of the trip features visits to Glencoe National Nature Reserve, the Glenfinnan Monument and the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Travelers are also scheduled to ride the Jacobite Steam Train from Fort William to Mallaig, crossing the viaduct made famous by the Harry Potter films.

The trip is priced at $6,599 per person. An early-bird rate of $6,299 per person is available for travelers who make a deposit by Sept. 30 using the code WW300. A $450 deposit per traveler is required to reserve a space. An additional nonrefundable deposit of $300 is due Sept. 15, 2026, with final payment due April 28, 2027.

The Opelika Chamber will host an informational session in honor of Harry Potter’s birthday on Friday, July 31, at 4 p.m. at the chamber office. Birthday cake and butterbeer will be served.

Those planning to attend the informational session should RSVP to ali@opelikachamber.com.

For additional trip information, contact Lenzi Womack at 334-745-4861 or Lenzi@opelikachamber.com.