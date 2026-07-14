Vise returns to Key Media as editor of The LaFayette Sun

BY THE OBSERVER STAFF

EAST ALABAMA — Key Media has announced the return of former intern and freelance reporter Sam Vise as editor of The LaFayette Sun.

Originally from Trussville, Vise began her college career at the University of North Alabama before transferring to Auburn University in 2023. She initially pursued a bachelor’s degree in apparel merchandising with a minor in journalism, but her work with Auburn University’s student newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman, reminded her of her passion for writing.

Vise said she fell in love with the newsroom environment and being part of a news team, an experience that ultimately led her to change her major to journalism. She graduated last year from Auburn’s College of Liberal Arts with a bachelor of arts in journalism.

Vise has continued to build her journalism experience through several roles, including positions with The Auburn Plainsman, an internship and freelance work with Key Media and most recently as a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.

“Sam was a joy to work with last year, and we were sad to see her go when her internship ended,” said Michelle Key, owner of Key Media and publisher of The LaFayette Sun and The Observer. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring her back as a full-time staff member. I am confident she will step into the role of editor of The Sun with ease, and I know she will be an asset to both the Lee County and Chambers County communities.”

As editor of The LaFayette Sun, Vise will work closely with residents, officials, schools, businesses and community organizations in LaFayette and throughout Chambers County. She will also continue working with The Observer on an as-needed basis, giving Key Media additional support across both of its newspapers.

“I am extremely grateful to be back with Key Media and to have the opportunity to work with the communities of Chambers and Lee counties,” Vise said. “During my internship with Key Media while attending Auburn University, I gained invaluable experience that helped shape me both personally and professionally. I look forward to building on those experiences, strengthening my relationships with our staff and the communities we serve and continuing to grow in this new role.”

Vise said the LaFayette community has already made her feel welcome.

“After just one day in the LaFayette office, I already feel incredibly welcomed and am excited to get to know the people of Chambers County,” Vise said. “I look forward to becoming a familiar face in the community, meeting new people, attending local events and sharing the stories that make this community so special.”

Key Media publishes The Observer and The LaFayette Sun, serving readers throughout Lee and Chambers counties.