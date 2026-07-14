Back-to-School Giveaway to provide supplies, resources for Opelika students

BY GRACIE GOODMAN | FOR THE OBSERVER

The Opelika Ambassadors of Change will host a Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway on Sunday, July 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Covington Recreation Center at 213 Carver Ave., in Opelika.

The event aims to help local families prepare for the upcoming school year by providing free school supplies to students enrolled in Opelika City Schools. Organizers hope to serve up to 500 students during the giveaway. Students must be present to receive supplies according to their grade-level supply list.

Beyond providing classroom essentials, the event will provide free food, personal care items, raffles and OCS registration updates. The event is designed to bring the community together in a welcoming environment where families can meet local school officials and community leaders while learning about resources available throughout Opelika.

School representatives will be available to answer questions, assist with the registration process and help resolve any outstanding enrollment needs. The resources provided for families to explore include after-school programs, youth organizations, tutoring opportunities, parent support services, mental health resources and other programs designed to support students throughout the year.

The Opelika Ambassadors of Change is a community partnership that brings together the Opelika Police Department, Opelika City Schools, city officials and residents to strengthen relationships and promote community engagement. Founded five years ago under the leadership of Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey, the organization supports initiatives that build trust and create opportunities for local families, including its annual back-to-school giveaway.

Families interested in planning for life after high school will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from several colleges and universities. These institutions will share information about admissions, financial aid, scholarships and academic programs to help students and families begin preparing for higher education.

Organizers are also encouraging greater participation from Opelika High School Alumni groups, churches, businesses and community organizations to help make the event a success and expand its impact on local students and families.

Tiffany Gibson, CEO of Girls STEPS Inc. and a representative of the Opelika Ambassadors of Change, said the event has grown into an opportunity to show students and families they have the support of the entire community.

“This event strengthens the Opelika community by bringing us together with a shared purpose — supporting our students and families,” Gibson said. “It demonstrates that our commitment to our children extends beyond cheering them on under the Friday night lights. We are also investing in their success in the classroom by helping ensure they have the tools and resources they need to start the school year with confidence. When our community comes together in this way, it sends a powerful message to every child and family: you are supported, valued and surrounded by people who want to see you succeed.”

Community members interested in supporting the giveaway can volunteer to help fill backpacks before the event or assist with activities on the day of the giveaway. Donations of school supplies and monetary contributions are also being accepted.

To volunteer or make a donation, contact Tiffany Gibson at (334) 444-5869 or by email at gstepsinc@gmail.com. Spanish interpreters will be available throughout the event to assist Spanish-speaking families.