The Hotel at Auburn University Earns Great Place to Work Certification

CONTRIBUTED BY ITHAKA HOSPITALITY PARTNERS

The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center isn’t just a great place to stay – it’s also a great place to work.

Ithaka Hospitality Partners is proud to announce that its property, The Hotel at Auburn University, has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at The Hotel at Auburn University. This year, 78% of employees said it’s a great place to work — the industry average is 59%.

The Hotel at Auburn University is one of only 28 companies in the state of Alabama with the Great Place to Work designation, and the only hotel in the state with the designation.

Additionally, the organization asked employees to agree or disagree with the following statements:

· “When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.” 96%

· “I believe management would lay people off only as a last resort.” 94%

· “Our customers would rate the service we deliver as ‘excellent.’” 92%

· “People here are given a lot of responsibility.” 91%

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that The Hotel at Auburn University is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We have an amazing team at The Hotel, and we’re honored that they recognize us as a great place to work,” said Hans van der Reijden, Ithaka Hospitality Partners founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to become Great-Place-to-Work-Certified. We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated hospitality professionals at The Hotel at Auburn University. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

Team members at The Hotel at Auburn University regularly cite the friendly atmosphere, great benefits and caring leadership team as reasons they love working at “The Front Door to Auburn.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Ithaka Hospitality Partners is a hospitality management company, focused on all aspects of hotel management as well as special event and catering management. Ithaka consults with properties to deliver strategic and tactical methods to achieve overall profitability, guest satisfaction and employee engagement. Additionally, Ithaka works with the Hospitality Management Program at Auburn University to educate students in the classroom by partnering with faculty in a variety of competencies within the Hospitality Management Program. For additional information, visit www.ithakahp.com.

About The Hotel at Auburn University

Centrally located near the shops and restaurants of downtown Auburn, Ala., The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center is just a short walk from the excitement of Auburn University and a diverse array of cultural and entertainment attractions. Whether in town for the big game, a special party, or a productive business meeting, the hotel’s 236 guestrooms and suites offer true Southern hospitality in an ideal setting. For authentic Italian cuisine, visit Ariccia Cucina Italiana, located inside the Hotel. Adjacent to Ariccia, enjoy Piccolo: Auburn’s only true jazz lounge, with specialty cocktails and a large variety of appetizers and desserts. The property is owned by Auburn University and managed with Heart and Soul by Ithaka Hospitality Partners. For additional information or reservations, please call (800) 228-2876 or visit www.auhcc.com.

