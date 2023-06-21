The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center Wins 10th Straight Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards  

The Hotel at Auburn University is located at 241 S. College St. in Auburn.

CONTRIBUTED BY ITHAKA HOSPITALITY PARTNERS

AUBURN —

The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference center, managed by Ithaka Hospitality Partners, has been recognized as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Hotels as one of the best in the world based on 2022 traveler reviews on Tripadvisor. This award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to guests from around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. The Hotel at Auburn University stood out by continuously delighting guests.

The 2023 award marks the Hotel’s 10th year in a row to win this award as one of the top 10% of hotels globally.

“We are honored to have received this award from Tripadvisor, which reflects the honest feedback from our guests,” said Hans van der Reijden, Ithaka founder and CEO. “I am so proud of the way our team continues to come together to create the most memorable experiences.”

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year.”

ABOUT THE HOTEL AT AUBURN UNIVERSITY

Centrally located near the shops and restaurants of downtown Auburn, Alabama, The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center is adjacent to HEY Day Market, The Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, and just across from Auburn University’s Samford Hall. Whether in town for the big game, a special party or a productive business meeting, the hotel’s 235 guest rooms and suites offer true Southern hospitality in an ideal setting. For rustic Italian fare, visit Ariccia Cucina Italiana, located inside the Hotel. Adjacent to Ariccia, enjoy Piccolo 241: Auburn’s only true jazz lounge, with specialty cocktails and a large variety of appetizers and desserts. The property is owned by Auburn University and managed with Heart and Soul by Ithaka Hospitality Partners. For additional information or reservations, please call 800-228-2876 or visit www.auhcc.com.

ABOUT ITHAKA HOSPITALITY PARTNERS

Auburn-based Ithaka Hospitality Partners (IHP) was founded in 2018 by Hans van der Reijden, an international hotelier with more than 35 years of experience in the industry. Formerly a partner in the Capella Hotel Group, he worked with founder Horst Schulze, a legend in the hospitality industry. The Ithaka Hospitality Partners management team has over 200 years of industry experience at some of the most prominent and respected global hospitality organizations.

IHP manages independent hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants and food halls and is a proud partner in The Horst Schulze School of Hospitality Management at Auburn University. IHP manages all commercial aspects of the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center and is honored to play an active role in educating the next generation of hospitality and culinary professionals. For additional information, visit www.ithakahp.com.

ABOUT TRIPADVISOR

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, helps hundreds of millions of people each month become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.