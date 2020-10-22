The Curtis House hosts ‘Block Party’

2020-10-17 Block Party

The Curtis House hosted a block party celebrating the Opelika community on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Opelika Police Department barbecued, Taziki’s provided sides, vendors such as Sweet Treats were there and there were plenty of activities (community members participated in tug of war, flag football, soccer, corn hole and spike ball, to name a few). ALEA landed a helicopter in close proximity to The Curtis House, and the OPD Unit Care, DARE car and an Opelika fire truck followed.

