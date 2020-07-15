The Bottling Plant Event Center announces August lineup

By Wil Crews

Opelika Observer

2020 has not been very fun. And the usual fun-filled summer season has been, at the least, unaccustomed.

However, in a lively breath of normality, the Bottling Plant Event Center, located in downtown Opelika, is proudly hosting three events that will provide a humorous and harmonious end to summer.

The August event lineup consists of David Lee –– The Ultimate Elvis, along with comedians Henry Cho and Opelika-born Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson.

Per his website, elvis4u.com, Lee is one of the most authentic, most professional Elvis shows around. He has been performing his tribute to Elvis since 1995 and his act is suitable for any age group. Lee was named the “Ultimate Elvis” by the Elvis Presley Enterprise in 2015.

Cho, a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry, provides a clean and versatile stand-up act. You may recognize his name from his various TV appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show, CBS The Late, Late Show and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He has had many guest roles on various networks and his comedy special “What’s That Clickin Noise?” is currently running on Netflix.

Johnson, who rose to popularity as “FunnyMaine” in part because of his reaction videos to college football games from the perspective of an Alabama superfan, is coming to Opelika for his Off the Couch Spring 2020 Comedy Tour, which was delayed because of COVID-19. Per his website, funnymaine.com, Johnson is a lifetime class clown and professional comedian since 2005. His talent has taken him from small stages to large arenas, television and radio. Notably, he’s worked with TV and radio personalities such as Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey and Rickey Smiley of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

The event dates, times and costs are as follows:

• The David Lee Show with Larcus Fuller: Saturday, Aug. 8, 6 to 9 p.m.; advanced tickets $20, Day of $25

• Henry Cho: Friday, Aug. 14, 6 to 9 p.m.; general admission $20

• FunnyMaine: Friday, Aug. 28, 6 to 9 p.m.; advanced tickets $25, Day of $30

The events will be following social distance guidelines, per Lisa Ditchkoff, owner and event coordinator at The Bottling Plant Event Center,

For information on all of these events or to purchase tickets visit www.showclix.com/events/19949.