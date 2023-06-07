Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out: Covington Children’s Carnival

BY LIVI WELCH

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA —

Summer is here, and what could be better than a carnival to kick it off? Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 10, because Opelika Parks and Recreation is sponsoring the Covington Children’s Carnival to fulfill all of those summer cravings. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 213 Carver Ave., families can expect great food, cheery tunes and an unforgettable start to the summer.

Bobby Nix, the Covington area supervisor, said he is thrilled to pull the event together.

“This is our third year hosting this, and we’re just so glad that people are enjoying it,” he said.

Both children and adults alike can find plenty of ways to enjoy themselves at this event. Among a field of several inflatables, bouncy houses and slides, there are endless opportunities for children to let out their energy. Additionally, there will be food trucks serving everything from tacos to ice cream and slushies, along with various door prizes and a DJ to keep spirits high. And the best part? Entry is free.

“There is something for everyone,” Nix said.

The carnival has only grown more popular in recent years: a fact Nix said he is proud of.

“We’ve added more food trucks because we wanted to avoid long lines,” he said.

Nix said he expects 300 to 400 people will attend this year’s event, but hopes that number will be higher.

“We would love to have more than that,” he said.

The most rewarding part of this day and Nix’s job is seeing the excitement of the children, Nix said. Covington Children’s Carnival invites all to come and celebrate the start of the summer this Saturday.

“The summer is such a special time for kids,” he said. “I like seeing [them] have a good time and feeling like we played a part in that.”