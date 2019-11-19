Commonwealth of

Massachusetts

The Trial Court Probate and Family Court Department – Plymouth Division

Docket No.

PL19W0297WD

Summons By Publication and Mailing

Winy Gomes, Plaintiff

Demarcus Moore,

Defendant

To the above named Defendant:

A Complaint has been presented to this Court by the Plaintiff, Winy Gomes, seeking custody and permission to apply for a passport for the parties minor child, Arya Divany Gomes.

You are required to serve upon Winy Gomes – plaintiff – whose address is 37 Litchfield Terrace, Brockton, MA 02302 your answer on or before December 30, 2019.

If you fail to do so, the court will proceed to the hearing and adjudication of this action.

You are also required to file a copy of your answer in the office of the Register of this Court at Plymouth.

Witness, Edward G. Boyle, III, Esquire, First Justice of said Court at Plymouth, this 28th day of October, 2019.

Matthew J. McDonough, Register of Probate and Family Court

Legal Run 11/20/19