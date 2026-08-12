Goodwill and East Alabama Medical Center to host hiring event featuring more than 300 open positions – Opportunities available across multiple departments and experience levels

WHAT:

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers and East Alabama Medical Center are partnering to host a

hiring event in Opelika, connecting job seekers with more than 300 available positions. Opportunities

offer competitive pay and pathways to rewarding healthcare careers. As one of the region’s largest

employers, East Alabama Medical Center offers a wide range of career opportunities for individuals

seeking to enter or advance in the healthcare field.

Available positions include nursing, pharmacy, human resources, registration, clerical support, dietary

services, housekeeping, security and a variety of additional professional and support roles.

The hiring event is open to individuals with a variety of experience levels, from those beginning a

career in healthcare to experienced professionals seeking new opportunities. East Alabama Medical

Center hiring representatives will be on site to meet with candidates, conduct interviews and discuss

available opportunities.

Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume, dress professionally and be

prepared for on-site interviews. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore careers and potentially

begin the hiring process during the event.

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Opelika Chamber of Commerce

200 S. 6th Street

Opelika, Alabama

WHO:

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers

East Alabama Medical Center

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

With more than 300 positions available across a broad range of departments and experience levels,

the event offers opportunities for both experienced professionals and individuals interested in

beginning or advancing a career in healthcare. Hosted in partnership with one of the region’s largest

employers, the event provides direct access to hiring representatives and a wide variety of career

pathways.For Immediate Release

ABOUT GOODWILL SOUTHERN RIVERS:

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 151 independent, community-

based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus,

Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia. We provide

employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops, and more

to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities we serve. We can provide these and

other programs thanks to the continued donations of giving patrons. We use the revenue generated in

GoodwillSR stores to fund most of our community services. For more information about Goodwill

Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.

ABOUT EAST ALABAMA HEALTH:

East Alabama Health encompasses East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, EAMC-Lanier Rural

Emergency Hospital in Valley, East Alabama Medical Center North in Opelika, the Spencer Cancer

Center in Opelika, the Auburn Medical Pavilion and a host of other key medical clinics and practices

that help provide a continuum of care to patients throughout an 11-county area. EAMC is a 316-bed

regional referral hospital. EAMC-Lanier Rural Emergency Hospital provides emergency and

outpatient services while its campus also features a nursing home and an ambulatory surgery center.

East Alabama Health employs about 4,100 people and is the second largest employer in the region,

trailing only Auburn University.

FOR MEDIA INQURIES, CONTACT:

Julie Bennett

Director of Marketing and Communications

Goodwill of the Southern Rivers, Inc.

Phone: (404) 432.8752

Email: commservices@gwisr.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoodwillSR