A free concert takes place at 7 p.m. at Monkey Park in Opelika every Tuesday night this summer until Aug. 1. The most recent performance was from Route 66; next week’s performance features Dave Potts, an acoustic singer/songwriter performing his original music along with folk and country favorites.

