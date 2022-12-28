SU Foundation Receives Grant from West Fraser

CONTRIBUTED BY

The Southern Union State Community College Foundation recently received a $150,000 donation from West Fraser Timber. The funds will go toward scholarships to ensure a skilled and prepared workforce for east Alabama.

The donation stems from a longtime partnership between the two entities.

“At West Fraser, we value our relationship with Southern Union Community College and recognize the important role it plays in developing people, providing skilled graduates and building a successful community by offering programs that are accessible and responsive to the diverse needs of students, business and the region,” said Chester Fort, vice president of U.S. Lumber, West Fraser.

In recognition of the gift, Southern Union plans to rename the TEAM meeting room in the Center for Integrated Manufacturing to the West Fraser TEAM room.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of West Fraser and for their willingness to invest in the future of our students,” said Southern Union President Todd Shackett. “We look forward to many more years of working with them.”

ABOUT WEST FRASER

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the company produces lumber, engineered wood (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, particleboard) and other products including pulp, newsprint, wood chips and renewable energy. West Fraser’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue and box materials.

ABOUT SOUTHERN UNION FOUNDATION

The Southern Union Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that was established to support and foster the educational and service programs and activities of SUSCC. The foundation increases educational access for students through financial support and enables the college to initiate innovative projects to enhance the quality of education.

For more information on the SUSCC Foundation, please contact Shondae Brown at sbrown@suscc.edu.